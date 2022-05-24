Multiple pedestrians, including 1-year-old injured in vehicle crash in South Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As summer weather approaches, Salt Lake County Animal Services reminded residents to keep pets safe in the heat. "Dogs can’t release heat from sweating, as humans do, which means their internal body temperature rise quickly," officials said. "This can cause them to get heat stroke, and possibly die. Senior dogs, puppies, and those with flatter faces, suffer even more in hot weather. Do what’s best for your dog, leave them at home to steal the couch, drink cool water, and relax in a shady spot."
