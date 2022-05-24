ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Multiple pedestrians, including 1-year-old injured in vehicle crash in South Salt Lake

By Matthew Sampson, KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple pedestrians were injured as a result of a two-vehicle crash on 3300 South in South Salt Lake Monday evening....

Police say Springville teen on life support died last week

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities confirmed a high school girl who was found shot in the head May 18 died just days later. Lily Conroy, 17, was placed on life support as her loved ones searched for local families in need of organ donations. Hers was the first of...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Missing 13-year-old West Jordan girl found, reunited with family

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan police said the missing girl was found and reunited with her family Thursday. “We encourage parents to continue the discussion with their children about the dangers of communicating with unknown persons online. Parents should continue to learn more about the dangers facing children by visiting child protection sites such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (www.missingkids.org),” said Officer Samuel Winkler, West Jordan Police Department. “Information found on sites like this one are invaluable to ensure our children remain safe.”
WEST JORDAN, UT
Police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old last seen with man in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police said they are searching for missing and endangered 13-year-old girl from West Jordan. They said Isabella Kidman is 5'7" and 190 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in a black hoodie with white lettering on the front and the character Rick from “Rick and Morty” on the back. Officials said she was also wearing white sweatpants and checkered Van’s shoes.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Police cancel Silver Alert for 80-year-old man with Alzeimers

(KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Pakimotalaha Tausinga was canceled after officials said he was located in Taylorsville. A Silver Alert has been activated for an 80-year-old man last seen in West Jordan. Officials said Pakimotalaha Tausinga, also goes by "Paki" was last seen walking north from 6500...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
SLCPD identify suspect accused of shooting, injuring man during argument

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Tuesday identified a man taken into custody after a fight at a business ended with a man being shot. Esekielu Tuigamala, 46, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, and criminal mischief.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Non-profit hosts Little Cottonwood Canyon transportation meeting

(KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based non-profit Engaged Informed Americans plans to hold another meeting to discuss how to address transportation issues in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hampton Inn and Suites on 1345 South Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ogden attack caught on video raises questions about punishments for bullies

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A disturbing bullying case at Ogden High School is raising questions about the consequences that perpetrators sometimes face. 2News reported earlier this week about a girl that was beaten inside a school bathroom. The attack was captured on video. The Ogden School District released a...
OGDEN, UT
Salt Lake animal officials remind residents to keep pets safe in heat

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As summer weather approaches, Salt Lake County Animal Services reminded residents to keep pets safe in the heat. "Dogs can’t release heat from sweating, as humans do, which means their internal body temperature rise quickly," officials said. "This can cause them to get heat stroke, and possibly die. Senior dogs, puppies, and those with flatter faces, suffer even more in hot weather. Do what’s best for your dog, leave them at home to steal the couch, drink cool water, and relax in a shady spot."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Health report shows increase in thoughts of suicide among Utah youth

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An increasing number of Utah students admitted to having serious thoughts of ending their own life, according to a new report by the Utah Department of Health. 2021 Utah Adolescent Health Report by KUTV 2News on Scribd. Angie Webber knows personally the pain death...
UTAH STATE

