North and Central seniors say goodbye to high school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High school is now over for the class of 2022. Central High School and North High School held their graduation ceremonies on Monday, and the past few years have been anything but normal. So having a full capacity graduation ceremony is monumental for the students.

“To be able to have kind of some sense of normalcy this year has been really cool,” said North graduate Ainsley Kunkel. “And it’s made our senior year so much better. And we appreciate it just so much more that we’re able to do stuff like this.”

These seniors will branch off in different directions – some to college, some to the military, some to work. The uncertainty of the future can be scary for a teenager fresh out of high school, but many seemed to be optimistic.

“I’m definitely a little bit nervous,” said North grad Lilliam Kemper. “But I’m also so excited for the future, because I know that no matter what, I always have my friends behind my back.”

With inflation on the rise, gas prices out of control, and turmoil across the world, there is the added stress aside from stepping into adulthood.

Cody Plisky, a Central grad, said, “I’m a little bit worried about how to pay for things.”

Nathaniel Curtis, a North grad, said that he is nervous about student debt, but it hoping it will eventually smooth out. He said “because of the inflation, I guess I’m going to have to start working more!”

“I’m afraid for my brother, because he just went into the military with all this wars going on,” said Central grad Ryan Pendergraff. “But it’s very positive for the fact that I’ve made it into college, and I’ll be able to be the change that’s hopefully going to happen to the world.”

But overall, many seniors seemed to have that same positive outlook on their future, excited for what’s to come.

“I’m really excited for the future,” added Plisky. “I’m ready to see our hard work pay off and just see how it turns out.”

“I’m a little apprehensive about it,” said North grad Sophia Patterson. “But I know that I work hard, and I’ll do fine either way.”

“I’m really hopeful,” said Central grad Ayden Lewis Navarrete. “Because I think what Covid has kind of shown us is that like we’ve been through it, and we’ve made it we’ve been through these trying times. We know how it is, we’re prepared. Everyone’s done a pretty great job of getting us ready, so I’m pretty hopeful for the future.”

More Tri-State school will turn the tassles this week:

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

New Tech Institute – AIS Diamond Ave – 5:30 PM-6:30 PM

Academy For Innovative Studies (AIS) – AIS Diamond Ave – 7:00 PM-8:00 PM

Harwood Career Prep – (AIS) – AIS Diamond Ave – 8:15 PM-9:15 PM

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Reitz High School – 350 Dreier Blvd – 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Bosse High School – Enlow Stadium – 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Harrison High School – Romain Stadium – 8:15 PM-9:15 PM

