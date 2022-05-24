ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, IN

North and Central seniors say goodbye to high school

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPLhb_0fo8qMAx00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High school is now over for the class of 2022. Central High School and North High School held their graduation ceremonies on Monday, and the past few years have been anything but normal. So having a full capacity graduation ceremony is monumental for the students.

“To be able to have kind of some sense of normalcy this year has been really cool,” said North graduate Ainsley Kunkel. “And it’s made our senior year so much better. And we appreciate it just so much more that we’re able to do stuff like this.”

These seniors will branch off in different directions – some to college, some to the military, some to work. The uncertainty of the future can be scary for a teenager fresh out of high school, but many seemed to be optimistic.

“I’m definitely a little bit nervous,” said North grad Lilliam Kemper. “But I’m also so excited for the future, because I know that no matter what, I always have my friends behind my back.”

With inflation on the rise, gas prices out of control, and turmoil across the world, there is the added stress aside from stepping into adulthood.

Cody Plisky, a Central grad, said, “I’m a little bit worried about how to pay for things.”

Nathaniel Curtis, a North grad, said that he is nervous about student debt, but it hoping it will eventually smooth out. He said “because of the inflation, I guess I’m going to have to start working more!”

“I’m afraid for my brother, because he just went into the military with all this wars going on,” said Central grad Ryan Pendergraff. “But it’s very positive for the fact that I’ve made it into college, and I’ll be able to be the change that’s hopefully going to happen to the world.”

But overall, many seniors seemed to have that same positive outlook on their future, excited for what’s to come.

“I’m really excited for the future,” added Plisky. “I’m ready to see our hard work pay off and just see how it turns out.”

“I’m a little apprehensive about it,” said North grad Sophia Patterson. “But I know that I work hard, and I’ll do fine either way.”

“I’m really hopeful,” said Central grad Ayden Lewis Navarrete. “Because I think what Covid has kind of shown us is that like we’ve been through it, and we’ve made it we’ve been through these trying times. We know how it is, we’re prepared. Everyone’s done a pretty great job of getting us ready, so I’m pretty hopeful for the future.”

More Tri-State school will turn the tassles this week:

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

New Tech Institute – AIS Diamond Ave – 5:30 PM-6:30 PM

Academy For Innovative Studies (AIS) – AIS Diamond Ave – 7:00 PM-8:00 PM

Harwood Career Prep –  (AIS) – AIS Diamond Ave – 8:15 PM-9:15 PM

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Reitz High School – 350 Dreier Blvd – 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Bosse High School – Enlow Stadium – 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Harrison High School – Romain Stadium – 8:15 PM-9:15 PM

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
14news.com

Graduating Bosse High School students receive $1K scholarships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Bosse High School’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday, all students pursuing secondary education received $1,000 scholarships. The funds were provided by Thomas Ruder to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his own graduation from Bosse. Ashon Stewart and Xavier Pace were among the students who graduated...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bosse graduates receive surprise $1,000 scholarships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Graduation season is a time of celebration for students ending their high school careers. However, it can also be a stressful time, especially for those planning to further their education. Thanks to one Bosse High School alum, the Bulldogs class of 2022 can breathe a bit easier. Bosse High School principal […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Valedictorians, Salutatorians Named for Local Schools

NOTE: This list will be updated as schools finalize their lists. Local Sources - With the cap and gown season set for this weekend, local high schools are solidifying graduation class sizes and naming Valedictorians and Salutatorians. Local schools are listed in alphabetical order:. Forest Park. Graduating Class of 2022:...
LINCOLN CITY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Central, IN
Central, IN
Sports
City
North Township, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Launching a legacy for Lofton Hazelwood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lofton Hazelwood, a freshman at the University of Kentucky, tragically passed away last year. Now, his family is raising money and pushing for an end to hazing. A food truck from Acropolis was in downtown Henderson Wednesday night for the fundraising event. 20% of proceeds and all tips went to the […]
HENDERSON, KY
witzamfm.com

ISP Jasper Post Sergeant Dana Miller Promoted to First Sergeant

Local Sources - Recently, Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the promotion of Sergeant Dana Miller, to the rank of First Sergeant. In her new assignment, F/Sgt Miller will serve as Crime Scene Field Support Region III Supervisor , which includes Bloomington, Jasper and Evansville Districts. Miller is a native of...
JASPER, IN
insidethehall.com

Video: Mike Woodson addresses the media at Huber’s Winery

BORDEN, Ind. – Mike Woodson met with the media on Wednesday night prior to an Indiana varsity club event at Huber’s Winery. Woodson addressed a variety of topics, including Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to school, the team’s shooting for next season and much more. Watch the complete Q...
BORDEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#State School#College#Highschool#North High School
WEHT/WTVW

Bikers bring cross-country journey to Indiana

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An annual, cross-country Memorial Day tradition made its presence known in the heart of the Tristate. Run for the Wall consists of veterans, patriots, and interested motorcyclists who travel from California to Washington D.C. to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day weekend. The group of more than 500 riders stopped […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Evansville Officials Hope To Attract River Cruises With Former LST Dock

Evansville Officials Hope To Attract River Cruises With Former LST Dock. Evansville, Ind., tourism officials want to rehabilitate the former dock for a World War II amphibious vessel and use it to attract riverboat cruises. Inland Marina was the home of LST-325 until the ship relocated alongside a new museum...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

17-year-old marine graduates from Ohio County High School

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Graduating students prepared their caps and gowns for Ohio County High School’s graduation ceremony, but one student’s unique qualifications mean he was dressed a little differently. Easton Kendall graduated early and has since completed recruitment training for the marine corps, qualifying him to...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County announces inaugural pride festival

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County Indiana Pride asks you to join them during their upcoming Pride Festival! The festival will be held June 4 at the Old Lock & Dam area in Newburgh. The organization says there will be vendors, food trucks and non-profit informational booths that are important to the surrounding community. The […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Interview: Tri-State ties to Texas school shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A family right here in Evansville is related to one of the victims of the Texas elementary school shooting. Eyewitness News was joined by Hugo Avila — his cousin is a teacher who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Tonight, he spoke with us about the tragic events […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy