ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Pursuit that began in Chula Vista ends on 5 Freeway in Orange County

By Travis Schlepp
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDI0r_0fo8qCLh00

A pursuit that began Monday evening in Chula Vista came to an end on the 5 Freeway in Orange County.

Authorities said the vehicle was believed to be stolen which prompted the beginning of the pursuit.

The vehicle drove at various speed as it made its way north on heavily damaged tires.

The driver eventually stopped around 7:40 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway near exit 116 (Beach Boulevard) in Buena Park.

The driver initially refused to surrender, but was taken into custody after law enforcement deployed a K9 unit.

The driver is also wanted in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon, CHP said, after they allegedly tried to hit a law enforcement officer with their vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
mynewsla.com

Four Arrested in Timeshare Fraud Case in OC

Four men were arrested Thursday on charges of timeshare fraud amounting to about $5 million in Orange County. The four were named in an indictment alleging high-pressure tactics and false promises of financial relief for elderly timeshare owners, prosecutors said. The four defendants are:. — Michael McDonagh, 41, of Long...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Orange County, CA
Sports
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
Chula Vista, CA
Sports
City
Buena Park, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp
foxla.com

9 charged in Orange County illegal gambling bust

SANTA, Calif. - Nine people have been charged in connection with a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion and drug trafficking in Santa Ana, according to federal indictments unsealed Wednesday. Five defendants were arrested Wednesday morning. Two others were arrested Tuesday afternoon. Two others are at-large. Four defendants charged with conspiracy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy