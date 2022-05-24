ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adamsville, AL

Adamsville 7-year-old honored for saving mom, siblings during house fire

By WVTM 13 Digital
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADAMSVILLE, Ala. — Monday was a big day for an Adamsville 7-year-old! In fact, it was his day. Skyler Simmons was given an award from the Adamsville Fire Chief after he saved...

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-65 identified as Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on an interstate in Birmingham Sunday night has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 55-year-old Candis Danyelle Smith of Birmingham was hit by a vehicle while walking in the travel lanes of I-65 South near Green Springs Avenue.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Baby girl, toddler boy injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after two small children were shot early Tuesday morning in Ensley. Learn more in the video above. The shooting happened at a home on Avenue V, where a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were playing with the gun when it went off, according to investigators. The baby girl was first thought to have life-threatening injuries, but is now listed as stable. The boy's injuries are not life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fire damages several cars in Tuscaloosa high school parking lot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was quite the scene at a high school in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Wednesday morning as a fire damaged several vehicles. Tuscaloosa firefighters said wind caused a car fire in the Hillcrest High School parking lot to spread to several other vehicles. Fire officials said when crews arrived at the scene, multiple cars were fully engulfed by flames. Four cars were burned and two more sustained heat damage.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Daily South

This Alabama Sheriff's Office Just Held Its First K9 Graduation

This graduation season has gone straight to the dogs. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has just announced is first graduating class of pups from its K9 academy. To make sure everyone stayed safe at the World Games, which are coming to Birmingham, Alabama in July, the police decided to call in a few new recruits. Specifically, a team of well-trained pups who can help solve crime. "We have added a few new faces to our K-9 Team and everyone needed to have recertifications in advance of the World Games coming to Birmingham," Sgt. Joni Money, Assistant Public Information Officer, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release shared by Bham Now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Mother’s loss helps inspire event shining light on missing children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pamela Riley Boldin is still longing for answers. Her daughter LaQuanta Riley is missing. “It’s difficult,” Boldin said. “It gets heartbreaking, painstaking,”. Her child was just 18 years old when she disappeared from west Montgomery nearly 20 years ago. “I try not to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 shot during Huntsville narcotics investigation

Huntsville Police say a person was shot during a drug investigation Tuesday evening. Police were searching a home in the 3800 block of 10th Avenue when the person was shot. Huntsville Police said HEMSI treated the person at the scene before taking them to Huntsville Hospital. They are expected to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wabm68.com

Man shot and killed on Old Acton Road in Moody

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Moody man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 7365 Old Acton Road around 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said they found 58-year-old Ralph Earl Williams dead from a gunshot wound.
MOODY, AL
AL.com

Man convicted in fatal Birmingham shooting that started as a dispute between kids, escalated to gunfire among adults

A 40-year-old man was convicted Thursday in the 2019 killing of another man when a fight between children escalated to gunfire among the parents. Anthony Burdette Taylor, 40, was initially charged with murder in the March 21, 2019, shooting death of 58-year-old Marcellous Blackmon. A Jefferson County jury found him guilty of a reduced charge of provocational manslaughter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police Officer was hit while directing traffic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer suffered minor injuries while directing traffic following a crash. The officer’s foot was run over by a vehicle moving at low speeds in the area of Nick Davis Rd. and Jeff Rd. in Monrovia. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

