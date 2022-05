ST. LOUIS – Multiple BJC physicians and resident physicians had their emails “subject to unauthorized access” which led to a possible breach of patient information. BJC HealthCare said the incident occurred between March 4 and March 28. Investigators were not able to find out if emails or related attachments were viewed. The organization will mail letters to patients whose information could have been involved in the incident. There is no evidence that patient information was misused due to this incident.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO