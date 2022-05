(Ste. Gen) Area residents continue to oppose the installation of a silica sand mine between Farmington and Ste. Genevieve near the junction of highway 32 and route 144 close to Hawn State Park, despite assurances from Nextgen Silica that they will take precautions to mitigate any negative impact. The Ste. Genevieve County Commission recently passed an ordinance that could make it more difficult for the sand mine to operate. Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson describes some of the finer points of the health ordinance…

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO