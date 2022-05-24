ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Man Backed for Insisting on Showing 'Son' Paternity Test

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Kid has to find out sooner or later. Shame on his mother to lying to him for so long," one user...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

CommonSenseRules
3d ago

Should have told him long ago. This kid needs therapy for serious abandonment issues. He spent years putting blame out where it didn't belong. Luckily he didn't act on it in a negative way like a psychological break

Reply(2)
6
cocolo
3d ago

His mother has a lot of explaining to do. That's over a decade of lies.

Reply
6
R Mcann
3d ago

At least the young Lad apologised..... not all bad...

Reply
9
Related
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Accept Unborn Baby Girl

How much does gender matter when it comes to a child?. Bringing a child into the world is meant to be a joyous occasion, and with over 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, it's something that a lot of people get to experience, and a lot of loved ones get to celebrate.
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity#Mourning#The Aita Community#Op
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Johnny Depp's Ex Reportedly Could End Up In Jail If Convicted Of Perjury After Admitting She Hasn't Donated Divorce Money, Lied At UK High Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle continues years after their divorce. Legal experts believed she might face a perjury probe, but if charged and convicted, she could end up behind bars. Amber Heard Allegedly Committed Perjury After Lying In U.K. Court. The Aquaman star took the stand Monday, and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's witness goes viral after comeback remark to Amber Heard's lawyer

A former employee from TMZ has testified in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case that has gripped the world. Morgan Tremaine, who was a former field assignment manager at the publication, took to the stand to claim he dispatched photographers to get pictures of Amber at court in LA in May 2016 after they were tipped off.
CELEBRITIES
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
Grazia

This Woman Refused To Sit On A Man’s Lap At A Party And The Other Guests Called Her Uncivil

Parties tend to have a chronic chair shortage. Six around the table, four (max six) spaces on the sofa, and after that people park themselves wherever they can: windowsills, side tables, radiators—it’s all a potential perch. But one woman has taken to Reddit’s Am I The Asshole [AITA] thread to see if she was wrong to refuse a seat on a stranger’s lap at a party.
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
964K+
Followers
95K+
Post
845M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy