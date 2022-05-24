Toddler Shot Dead During Argument Between Two Brothers Over a T-Shirt
A 2-year-old girl was shot dead as two brothers allegedly fought over a Carhartt...www.newsweek.com
Condolences. GOD didn't murder this little girl but will AVENGE her death. NO one gets away with murder and at judgement day they will be punished.
Rest In Peace Little Angel 2-year-old Octavia Huber Young. May the Supreme Being hold you close forever and comfort your family. Poor little girl.
My sincerest condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/affected by the VERY tragic death of the girl.😔💔.I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time & for their futures w/o her.To clarify for those who don't know Biblical Truth ; God did NOT take this precious girl's life from her.SATAN did🎯. Satan HATES God &humanity & has an agenda against us on this earth but to steal, kill & destroy.John10:10 📖. Satan is behind ALL sin, called the author of confusion & the father of lies.He deceives MANY into believing his lies/ deceptions/ agenda to further his mission/ kingdom.God in His AMAZING love takes children's souls straight to heaven to live in perfect paradise. For those of us over the age of accountability, we MUST be saved/ born AGAIN believers through Jesus Christ & Him Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven & escape hell when we die.
