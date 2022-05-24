Paul Goldschmidt’s 10th-inning slam lifts Cards over Jays

Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the St. Louis Cardinals a 7-3 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Goldschmidt extended his hit streak to 15 games with his seventh homer of the season, ending the opener of a two-game series.

Pinch runner Lars Nootbaar, placed at second base, took third on a wild pitch by David Phelps (0-1). After Harrison Bader and pinch hitter Albert Pujols struck out, Tommy Edman walked. Ryan Borucki replaced Phelps and walked pinch hitter Edmundo Sosa to set up the grand slam.

George Springer had a solo home run and a bases-loaded walk for Toronto, which lost its second game in a row.

Juan Yepez belted a solo shot for St. Louis, which has won four straight.

Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas allowed three runs, four hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios allowed three runs and seven hits while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. He didn’t walk a batter.

Santiago Espinal, who was moved up to second in Toronto’s batting order, singled in the first inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to 16 games. He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

St. Louis scored once in the second. Nolan Arenado led off with a single and scored on Brendan Donovan’s one-out double down the right field line.

Springer led off the sixth by lining his eighth homer of the season to left.

With one out in the seventh, Alejandro Kirk singled and Matt Chapman walked. Bradley Zimmer was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases. Andre Pallante replaced Mikolas and walked Springer and Espinal to force in two runs.

Yepez lined his fourth homer of the season to left with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Donovan and Corey Dickerson followed with singles to put runners at the corners. Adam Cimber replaced Berrios before Harrison Bader hit an RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

Genesis Cabrera (2-1) pitched around an intentional walk to strand two in the top of the 10th, aided by Donovan’s diving catch in right field.

