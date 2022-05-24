ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the ‘This Is Us’ Finale Online Free

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

After six tear-jerking seasons (and one memorable pressure cooker moment ), This Is Us comes to an end tonight, with the series finale airing on NBC.

The ensemble drama premiered to huge ratings when it debuted in September 2016 and became one of the few breakout hits on traditional network TV. While streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have garnered the lion’s share of buzz (and accolades) in recent years, This Is Us consistently posted impressive numbers for NBC, ranking as one of the top television dramas in each of its six seasons.

It was a critically-acclaimed show too. The cast took home a Screen Actors Guild Award, and many of the main actors have also been nominated at the Emmys, Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes (Sterling K. Brown claims a win at all four of the previously-mentioned ceremonies).

Now, the series comes to an end, a commendable six seasons and 105 episodes later. Read on to find out how to watch the This Is Us series finale and how to stream every episode of the hit show online for free.

When Is the This Is Us Finale? Air Date, Time

The final episode of This Is Us airs tonight, Tuesday, May 24 at 9pm ET / PT. This marks the 18th episode of season 6 and the series finale episode is appropriately titled “US.”

How to Watch the This Is Us Finale on TV

The This Is Us series finale airs live on NBC, so if you have a cable package or a digital antenna (like this one from Amazon ), you’ll be able to watch the This Is Us finale on TV through your local NBC affiliate.

If past series finales are any indication, the This Is Us series finale is expected to be one of the most-watched television programs of the year.

How to Watch the This Is Us Finale Online

Don’t have cable or prefer to find a This Is Us livestream? There are a few ways to stream the This Is Us finale online.

1. Watch the This Is Us finale on Hulu + Live TV

In order to watch the This Is Us finale online, you’ll need a streaming service that carries NBC. Hulu + Live TV costs just $69.99 a month and offers 80+ live TV channels, including NBC. Sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get instant access to stream the This Is Us finale on your computer, phone, tablet or connected TV via the Hulu app.

A bonus: Hulu is also where you’ll find every previous season of This Is Us available to stream online, so you can use your subscription to watch the This Is Us finale live and then go back to catch up on previous seasons of the show.


Buy:
Hulu + Live TV
at
$69.99

2. Watch the This Is Us finale on fuboTV

Another way to watch the This Is Us finale online is through fuboTV, which offers NBC in most markets. Pricing also starts at $69.99 and fubo has more than 100 live TV channels available. You also get unlimited DVR so you can record the show and watch the This Is Us finale on-demand later.

Don’t want to commit to a plan? fubo is currently offering a 7-day free trial , which you can grab here to watch This Is Us online for free. Sign up now and use the trial to stream the This Is Us finale free tonight.


Buy:
fuboTV Subscription
at
$69.99

3. Watch the This Is Us finale on Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service where you can watch This Is Us online. However, you’ll have to wait a day after the finale airs before the show hits Peacock.com .

If you’re okay with waiting (no spoilers!) you can watch the This Is Us finale on Peacock following its live airdate on Tuesday night. Peacock offers a number of episodes on its free tier and plans start at just $4.99/month after that for fewer ads and access to the entire Peacock library.


Buy:
Peacock Subscription
at
$4.99

How to Watch the This Is Us Finale Online Free

If you want to watch the This Is Us finale online free, you’re in luck: you have a couple ways to stream the last episode of This Is Us for free live and on-demand.

fuboTV has a free trial that you can use to livestream the This Is Us finale as it airs. The free trial period is seven days, so you have plenty of time to use it to watch other live TV channels as well. Get the free trial here .

You can also watch the This Is Us finale free on DIRECTV STREAM. The new DIRECTV streaming service has all the local TV channels, including NBC, and the site is offering a five-day free trial that you can use to watch the This Is Us finale live online free. Get the free trial here .


Buy:
5-Day Free Trial
at
DIRECTV STREAM

If you can wait to watch the This Is Us finale on-demand, use this link to get a 30-day free trial to Hulu, where you’ll be able to watch the This Is Us finale and all previous seasons and episodes on-demand for free.

How to Watch All Seasons of This Is Us Online

Binged the finale and now want to catch up on the award-winning series? You can currently stream all previous seasons of This Is Us on Hulu . The Hulu on-demand service costs just $6.99 a month and lets you watch This Is Us online, in addition to Hulu Originals like Only Murders in the Building, Handmaid’s Tale and more.


Buy:
Hulu Subscription
at
$6.99

Prefer to pick and choose or own the content? Amazon Prime Video lets you download individual episodes of This Is Us starting at just $2.99 . Or you can download entire seasons for just $19.99 .

Prefer a physical copy? Amazon has the first three seasons of This Is Us available on DVD, starting at just $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QDbF_0fo8ouFN00

Amazon

Buy: ‘This Is Us’ on DVD $9.99

This Is Us Finale Spoilers, Preview

While the cast has been tight-lipped about what happens on the This Is Us series finale, we do know that the last episode, titled “US” will revolve around the Pearson Big Three — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) — as they mourn the loss of — spoiler alert — Mandy Moore ’s character Rebecca, who death has long been teased on the show.

Moore told NBC that the finale will leave fans both “satisfied and sad.” Metz, meantime, described the finale as “make you feel good, warm, fuzzy, content. I think the nostalgia is ‘gonna be seeping from the TV screen,” she reveals. “And we’ll be weeping. It will be a beautiful goodbye.”

Adds show creator, Dan Fogelman, “We want [the finale] to be a bit of a hug for our audience who’s watched the show for the last four or five or six years. And I think we did it. I hope it makes people feel something and reflect on their lives and families.”

The This Is Us season series finale airs tonight at 9pm ET / 8pm CT on NBC. Watch it for free here with a free trial to DIRECTV STREAM.

