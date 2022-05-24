ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Rutherford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-24 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Haywood Flood warning continues for the Pigeon River At Canton affecting Haywood County FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL NOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pigeon River At Canton. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Between 9 and 10 feet, Floodwaters effect parts of Vance Street closest to the river and some parts of Fiberville Road. Also, water may approach the yards of some homes on and near Fiberville Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM EDT Friday was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to fall and return to within it`s banks later today. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cocke, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Cocke; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Morristown TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee French Broad River Near Newport TN affecting Cocke and Jefferson Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...French Broad River near Newport TN. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Agricultural land near the gage on Highway 321 is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 12.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.0 feet on 03/01/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COCKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Anson, Montgomery, Randolph, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Randolph; Stanly FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR ANSON, WESTERN MONTGOMERY, CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND SOUTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTIES At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Asheboro, Wadesboro, Randleman, Ansonville, Polkton, Norwood, Lilesville, Morven, Peachland, McFarlan, Uwharrie Haven, Lake Tillery, Morrow Mountain State Park, Blewett Falls Lake, Eldorado, White Store, Ulah and Randleman Regional Reservior Marina. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Rutherford County, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy