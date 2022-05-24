Flood Advisory issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO