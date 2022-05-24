Flood Advisory issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Randolph; Stanly FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR ANSON, WESTERN MONTGOMERY, CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND SOUTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTIES At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Asheboro, Wadesboro, Randleman, Ansonville, Polkton, Norwood, Lilesville, Morven, Peachland, McFarlan, Uwharrie Haven, Lake Tillery, Morrow Mountain State Park, Blewett Falls Lake, Eldorado, White Store, Ulah and Randleman Regional Reservior Marina. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comments / 0