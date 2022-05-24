Impact of gun violence in Cleveland over the last 24 hours
Amazing...14 year old is DEAD. Now what? Nothing is my bet if I had to place a wager. Wait till Sunday and bank on it that we will be right back here on this app with by Monday morning with shootings and murders.
well when you handcuff the police from doing their job you embolden the criminals. keep it up mayor bibb, you stare into the camera like a clueless Lori Lightfoot who thinks crime has gone down
I really hate to see what it looks like mid July. Pray 🙏🙏🙏🙏 people 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 I would hate to be a child now in days
