Impact of gun violence in Cleveland over the last 24 hours

 3 days ago

ENR
3d ago

Amazing...14 year old is DEAD. Now what? Nothing is my bet if I had to place a wager. Wait till Sunday and bank on it that we will be right back here on this app with by Monday morning with shootings and murders.

mcmeg
3d ago

well when you handcuff the police from doing their job you embolden the criminals. keep it up mayor bibb, you stare into the camera like a clueless Lori Lightfoot who thinks crime has gone down

Amanda
3d ago

I really hate to see what it looks like mid July. Pray 🙏🙏🙏🙏 people 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 I would hate to be a child now in days

Cleveland police face officer shortage amid increase in violent crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland has become shorthanded in its fight against crime. The city has 1,383 police officers, or 257 below the level it hopes to staff the department. The drop has concerned city officials as violent crime continues to spike. Cleveland also must deal with suburban departments cherry-picking top officers with the lure of higher salaries and safer streets.
Theft suspect breaks into auto center in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a theft suspect broke into George’s Auto Center and Sales, and detectives need help identifying them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 16415 Lorain Ave. at 5:10 a.m. on May 22, according to police. Take a close look at the...
2 masked men rob Akron bank, flee with undisclosed amount of money

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police and FBI agents are looking for the two men who robbed an Akron bank Wednesday afternoon. Akron police said the men, wearing masks, walked into the U.S. bank in the 600 block of S. Canton Road just after 1 p.m. Police said they...
Dark Side of the Land: The mayor and the murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunman took the life of the grandson of former Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson. In a Cleveland neighborhood, Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was killed on Sept. 19. His murder remains unsolved. In Dark Side of the Land podcast, 19 News investigative reporter, Hannah Catlett brings us...
Car flips during crash in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle flipped late Thursday during a crash in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. It happened around 11:45 p.m. near East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue. 19 News was there as authorities began to clear the scene; our crew did not witness EMS transport any victims.
Man accused of punching girlfriend at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY – A Detroit man is accused of punching his girlfriend near the Slingshot ride at Cedar Point. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at the ride on Sunday evening after receiving an EMS call. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw...
Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police have released the identity of a 22-year-old man who was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex that also left a woman seriously wounded. Damarco McNairy of Euclid died at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center after he was shot multiple times, according...
