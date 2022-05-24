Del City Student Killed In Park Shooting, Police Looking For Suspects After Initial Arrest

Midwest City police anticipate additional arrests related to Friday’s deadly shooting at the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park that killed a 15-year-old and injured another teen.

“His life was cut short. I feel like a part of me died with him and I will never get that part of me back,” said Robyn Hopkins, mother of Cashawn Glaze. She said Glaze was an “innocent bystander” in the incident.

“He was not shooting at no one. He did not have a weapon. My son, he was killed just being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Hopkins said.

Glaze succumbed to gunshot wounds at a local hospital after the shooting, according to the Midwest City Police Department. The 16-year-old victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Hopkins described Glaze, a rising junior at Del City High School, as a protector and hard worker who wanted to grow up to be like his father.

“I can't understand it and I can't accept it,” she said.

Police Chief Sid Porter said officers arrested one suspect, 18-year-old Mauryon Williams, on a first-degree murder complaint Sunday.

Williams was among a group that got into a fight with a separate group at the park just prior to the shooting. Williams told police he retrieved an AR-15 rifle from a nearby car after seeing another man reach for a handgun in their waistband, according to a police probable cause affidavit.

The man with the handgun fired first, Williams said. Both shot several times in the area of at least “twenty innocent and uninvolved individuals” including children and adults, according to the affidavit.

Williams later told police he has owned the rifle for about three months and “said he has never shot the rifle before,” the affidavit read.