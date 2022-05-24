ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Trial begins in Virginia Beach for man accused of killing Bellamy Gamboa

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLOmU_0fo8n1Bo00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The trial for the man accused of killing Virginia Beach mother Bellamy Gamboa began Tuesday morning in circuit court.

Lamont Johnson faces several charges, including second-degree murder, as well as charges for leaving his young twins alone while prosecutors say he was out disposing of Gamboa's body.

Gamboa, a mother of four, went missing in July 2018 . Nearly four years later, her body has never been recovered.

Last year, a judge ruled a confession made by Johnson could be played during the trial. In the taped confession, Johnson told investigators he threw Gamboa down the stairs during an argument and that he choked her in front of their young twins.

In another recording, Johnson told investigators that he put Gamboa's body into a dumpster in Chesapeake.

During last year's hearing, Johnson's attorney argued he had been "coerced" into making the confession after being interrogated for 19 hours.

In the end, the judge ruled in favor of allowing prosecutors to play the confession during trial.

Gamboa's disappearance in 2018 set off community-wide searches for her, but her body has not been recovered.

Prosecutors said during the trial her body was incinerated into ash at a trash facility in Portsmouth.

The first part of Tuesday was all about jury selection, and now one has been seated, with 14 making up the jury: 12 people plus two alternates. Twelve men and two women make up the jury.

Then, both sides presented their opening statements. Prosecutors played the confession tapes and said Johnson put her in the dumpster "like the piece of trash he thought she was."

The defense didn't give too many insights into their case, saying Johnson is presumed innocent and telling jurors prosecutors have to prove the murder charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Gamboa's family has been in the courtroom during the trial.

"We are a bit nervous and anxious and relieved that the trial has officially started," Gamboa's sister, Charisse, said.

Later, prosecutors called people close to Gamboa to the stand as witnesses, including her father. They all said they haven't heard from her since 2018, which was an attempt to prove she is in fact dead.

Johnson's family is also expected to testify on the defense side. He's being represented by public defenders. His family had no comment when asked Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week and potentially into next week.

News 3 will continue to provide updates on the trial as they happen.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking fentanyl, possessing meth and 14 pounds of pot

A Petersburg felon has been sentenced to 25 years for trafficking more than two kilograms of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances, while in possession of methamphetamine, copious amounts of marijuana, and several semi-automatic weapons. During a search of his residence, evidence was also found leading to the man having knowledge and potential involvement in a July 4, 2021 homicide in Hopewell.
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMDT.com

Additional arrest made in December 2021 homicide in Accomack Co.

NEW CHURCH, Va. – Virginia State Police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a December 2021 homicide in Accomack County. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on December 4, 2021, officers responded to investigate a suspicious fire with a deceased victim inside of the residence. On arrival, it was noted that the victim had a gunshot wound to the face and a deep laceration to the neck. Five days later, Gary Fleig Sr. was arrested and charged in this incident.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Man shot in the leg near Calvert Square in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police officers are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon near Calvert Square in Norfolk. The Norfolk Police Department said around 1:40 p.m., they got a call about someone being shot in the 700 block of Chapel Street. At the scene, first responders found a...
NORFOLK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Taylor charged with first degree murder

Wendy Dawn Taylor has officially been charged with several felonies in relation to an incident that resulted in the death of a local musician. On December 4, 2021, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Chesapeake Field Office, responded to a request by the New Church Fire Department in Accomack County to investigate a suspicious fire with a deceased victim located in the residence. Once agents arrived at the residence, it was noted that the victim had a gunshot wound to the face and a deep laceration to the neck. Local musician EB Mears was identified as the victim.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy