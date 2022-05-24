Newport News honors fallen officers, including Katie Thyne

A Hampton businessman is sitting behind bars for not paying his employees what they are owed. The government is holding David Merryman in contempt until he repays more than $45,000 -- and they believe he owes more than that.
NORFOLK, Va. — Stacey McKinney-Whack is heartbroken. “My heart is torn like someone snatched my heart from me,” she said. Stacy McKinney-Whack, the mother of Roosevelt McKinney, couldn’t hold in the pain she’s endured for weeks after losing her son. Norfolk police said Gary Moore shot...
NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads broadcasting pioneer has passed away. Rick Clark worked at WVEC-TV for 33 years, starting in the early 1960s through the mid-1990s. Clark was originally hired as an announcer and then moved up to film editor. He was best known to viewers as "Sandy...
NORFOLK, Va. — Police officers are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon near Calvert Square in Norfolk. The Norfolk Police Department said around 1:40 p.m., they got a call about someone being shot in the 700 block of Chapel Street. At the scene, first responders found a...
Comments / 1