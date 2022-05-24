ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calls for Cherry Creek Trail graffiti removal grow

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Meltzer's daily commute to and from work is about...

kdvr.com

Comments / 1

Related
KDVR.com

CDOT rolls out new express shuttle to mountains: Pegasus

CDOT and Governor Jared Polis are unveiling the first Pegasus shuttle Thursday. The shuttle will offer service Thursday through Monday from Denver's Union Station. It includes stops at the Lakewood-Denver Federal Center, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail, and Avon.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man found dead on Devil’s Backbone trail identified

A man whose body was found along a popular west Loveland trail earlier this month has been identified. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the coroner’s office identified the man as 48-year-old Douglas Collins of Loveland. An autopsy revealed Collins collapsed from cardiac arrest while riding his bike on the Devil’s Backbone trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Removal#Murals#Bike Trail
KDVR.com

Longmont police looking for suspected human trafficker

The Longmont Police Department is one of those agencies that are searching for the 34-year-old Andrew Sebastian Rosa. According to Longmont PD, He is a white male who was last seen driving a blue Jeep Compass with a Colorado license plate CRY328.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

What happens if a city-owned tree falls on your property?

DENVER — If a tree falls…. If a tree falls from city property onto your property, who is responsible?. The answer depends on the city and depends on the property. "The thing's the size of a rhinoceros probably, weight-wise, so I haven't been able to investigate underneath," said Arvada resident Todd Hochmuth. "It's sitting on my daughter's Playskool playground right now."
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Inspection Of Iconic DIA Roof Reveals ‘Critical’ Issues: ‘There Is Concern Of Failure’ With Some Cables

DENVER (CBS4) – An inspection of the celebrated tented roof over Denver International Airport in late 2021 revealed “critical” issues in some of the cables supporting the roof. Inspectors say some steel cables were “overloaded” and others were at risk of failure. “There is concern of failure in the 20 more severe cases,” wrote the inspectors. “Though we cannot say how soon a failure may happen, we do not recommend on waiting on replacement of these cables.” (credit: CBS) The report was delivered to airport managers Jan. 7, according to a CBS4 Investigation. Nearly five months later, DIA officials acknowledged “critical” repairs urged by...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

40 things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans will honor those who have died in the service of our country with parades, ceremonies and remembrances across the state this Memorial Day weekend. The Junior College Baseball World Series is back in Grand Junction, and Colorado's water parks open for the season. The holiday...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What's being done to reduce car thefts in Denver?

Since 2014, Colorado has seen a massive increase in car thefts relative to the rest of the country. Nicole Fierro talked to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen about what his officers face while trying to reverse this trend.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy