Calls for Cherry Creek Trail graffiti removal grow

DENVER (CBS4) – An inspection of the celebrated tented roof over Denver International Airport in late 2021 revealed “critical” issues in some of the cables supporting the roof. Inspectors say some steel cables were “overloaded” and others were at risk of failure. “There is concern of failure in the 20 more severe cases,” wrote the inspectors. “Though we cannot say how soon a failure may happen, we do not recommend on waiting on replacement of these cables.” (credit: CBS) The report was delivered to airport managers Jan. 7, according to a CBS4 Investigation. Nearly five months later, DIA officials acknowledged “critical” repairs urged by...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO