There was an injury traffic crash involving a school bus yesterday near Winona. The Winona Daily News is reporting a school bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of County Road 7 and Winona County Road 12, which runs parallel to I-90 about 5 miles southeast of Winona. According to the newspaper, the Winona County Sheriff's Office ticketed the 69-year-old school bus driver for failure to yield because he pulled away from a stop sign into the path of the second vehicle.

23 HOURS AGO