NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after four dogs in her care died in a hot car Thursday afternoon, New Smyrna Beach police said. According to officers, Tesia White, 25, left a 4-year-old Goldendoodle, 2-year-old Boxer and two 12-week-old Goldendoodle puppies in the car with the air conditioning on and the windows up as she ate lunch at a restaurant on Canal Street.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO