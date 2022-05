The City of Killeen, Texas has announced a temporary end to it's bulk trash pickup. There are other options to consider. According to a City of Killeen press release, bulk trash service will be on hiatus until at least the end of the fiscal year, September 30, 2022. That means items like yard clippings and any unwanted furniture and such will no longer be picked up by the City of Killeen.

2 DAYS AGO