Columbia County, GA

Columbia County gears up for General Primary Election

By Abby Bradshaw
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County prepared its 50 polling locations Monday for voters. On the local ballot, three seats are contested. Two are board of education seats and one is county commission. Two incumbents are also listed. "It’s always a big day no matter what the election is...

WJBF

Early voting to begin in South Carolina Tuesday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Next week, South Carolinians will have a chance to vote early in the statewide primaries. It’s the first time many people in the Palmetto State will have a chance to vote early in an election. “I have three issues,” Kathy Starkey told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “One is […]
AIKEN, SC
Sheriff addresses officer-involved shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Friday morning to update the public about the deputy-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Lumpkin Rd. According to Sheriff Richard Roundtree, a traffic stop led to the shooting confrontation between Augusta Richmond County Sheriff's deputies and...
AUGUSTA, GA
GBI released details surrounding shooting of Richmond County deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released more information about the events surrounding the shooting of a Richmond County deputy on May 26. According to the GBI, twenty-five-year-old Ladeeje Harvey shot Richmond County deputy John Tarpley during a traffic stop at Charlestown South Apartments on the 2100 block of Lumpkin Rd. Deputy Tarpley stopped the vehicle just before 4 p.m. Inside the car were Harvey, driver Darius Rivera, and Harvey's five-year-old son. The GBI says Harvey began walking away with her son while Deputy Tarpley was speaking with Rivera. Deputy Tarpley asked Harvey to stay in the car, but she refused. He then asked Deputy Dontavion Jones, who was also on the scene, to detail her.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two wanted for possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for two people wanted for the possession of Oxycodone with the intent to distribute. 26-year-old Deandre Gaiters and 19-year-old Trevis Johnson are wanted for possession of Oxycodone with the intent to Distribute after an incident occurred on Gordon Highway at Old Savannah Road. Both live in […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Shooting in Barnwell County leaves multiple injured Saturday

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the Barnwell Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened in the area of Union Circle, Kline Saturday night leaving several injured. They say the shooting caused damage to multiple vehicles as well. The Barnwell County Sheriff's Office asks that if you have any information regarding...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Panel makes its pick for Fort Gordon’s new name

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The military base renaming commission has chosen Fort Eisenhower as its recommendation for the new name of Fort Gordon. The commission has been tasked with recommending new names for military installations that are named in honor of people with ties to the Confederacy. The panel will...
FORT GORDON, GA
UPDATE: Fatal four-wheeler crash on Barton Chapel Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Barton Chapel Rd. involving a four-wheeler and a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car. According to authorities, a four-wheeler was struck by a Dodge Challenger, which was turning onto Blossom Dr. from Barton Chapel Rd. The four-wheeler then crossed into the path of the oncoming patrol car.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Driver identified in deadly Ascauga Lake Road crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the Aiken County Coroners Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the coroner is on the scene right now at Ascauga Lake Road. They say they're working to gather more information. We'll have all the updates on FOX54.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Macon man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges following search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody on multiple gun and drug charges following a search warrant at a home on Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 38-year-old Cornelius Abram Jr was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Companion Drive following a search.
MACON, GA
WJBF

Peach Orchard Road clear after pedestrian hit

Update | The scene has been cleared. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of an accident where a person has been hit by a car. The incident happened about 6:30 Thursday morning on the 3500 block of Peach Orchard Road. According to Richmond County dispatch both southbound lanes of Peach Orchard are […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Newberry Observer

Newberry County inmate found unresponsive

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Newberry County inmate, being held for extradition to Georgia, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Lee Foster said Ronald Eugene Arnold Jr., 39, of Jonesboro, Ga., was in the custody of the Newberry County Detention...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
nowhabersham.com

Boater killed in wreck on Lake Hartwell identified

Officials have identified the boater killed in a weekend wreck on Lake Hartwell as 17-year-old Eric David Beasley of Canton. Officials say Beasley was alone in a bass boat when he died in a collision with a cabin cruiser. Georgia game wardens patrolling the lake were notified of the collision...
HART COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man arrested in connection to April bank robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the early April bank robbery that took place at Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshalls and FBI worked to arrest 55 year-old Felix Cordes of Macon after finding that he was connected to the bank robbery on April 5th. The robbery involved a suspect coming into the Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union on Lasseter Place around 10:37 in the morning, and brandishing a weapon demanding money. After receiving the money from the cash registers, he fled on foot into an unknown direction.

