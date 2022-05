LITCHFIELD, Ill. – Crews with the Illinois Department of Transportation are working to install birdhouses across the state to attract bluebirds and other native species. The work is part of the “Give BIRDS the ROW” initiative, which began with the installation of birdhouses for prothonotary warblers along the Lost Bridge Trail near the IDOT headquarters in Springfield. The goal of the initiative is to increase the population of diverse bird species along IDOT properties.

