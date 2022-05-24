Ramírez homers, McKenzie sharp as Cleveland downs Astros

HOUSTON (AP) – José Ramírez homered with four RBIs and Triston McKenzie pitched seven sharp innings to help the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 win over the Houston Astros Monday night.



Ramírez had two hits, highlighted by a two-run shot in the fifth inning that pushed the lead to 4-0.



McKenzie (3-3) allowed just three hits as he pitched a season-high seven innings for his second straight start. The only run he allowed came on a solo homer by Alex Bregman to start the seventh.

