Baseball: Region tournaments kick off across the state
Class B baseball teams are playing in their first leg of the postseason as regional tournaments started all across the state.
Region 3 Tournament:
#1 Lamoure/Litchville-Marion Loboes (7), #5 South Border Mustangs (5)
#3 Kidder County Wolves (2), #5 South Border Mustangs (0) (Elimination Game)
Region 5 Tournament:
#2 Rugby Panthers (7), #3 Bottineau Braves (5)
#3 North Star Bearcats (10), #5 Harvey/Wells County Hornets (0)
Region 6 Tournament:
#2 Surrey Mustangs (6), #3 Bishop Ryan (3)
#1 Velva Aggies (23), #4 Garrison (3)
#1 Velva Aggies (5), #2 Surrey Mustangs (6)
#3 Bishop Ryan (12), #4 Garrison (11) (Elimination Game)
Region 7 Tournament:
#4 Stanley Blue Jays (5), #5 Kenmare Honkers (15)
#2 Renville County Muskrats (11), #3 Lewis & Clark Bombers (1)
#1 Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers (12), #5 Kenmare Honkers (2)
#3 Lewis & Clark Bombers (9), #4 Stanley Blue Jays (11) (Elimination Game)
Region 8 Tournament:
#4 Beulah Miners (13), #5 Hettinger-Scranton Nighthawks (3)
#3 Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton (6), #6 Heart River Cougars (2)
#1 Hazen Bison (7), #3 Beulah Miners (12)
WDA Play-In Games:
#7 Williston Coyotes (3), #10 Watford City Wolves (2)
#8 Bismarck Demons, #9 St. Mary’s Saints (PPD) – Tuesday at 5 pm
