Todd Gurley says he was fine sitting out 2021-22 season

NFL free agent running back Todd Gurley Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there,’” Gurley said. “I appreciated my time in the league and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”

Of course, the former Offensive Player of the Year acknowledged that there’s still a chance he could find himself back on an NFL roster.

“I like doing stuff on my time,” the RB said. “I like doing whatever I want to do. I’ve never been the one that liked to be controlled. I like to be in control of my own path. That’s the best thing about being in the position I’m in. If I want to try to play again, I can try to pursue that. Or if I don’t, I can just relax and chill at the house and spend a lot more time with my family because that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. And then at the end of the day, still becoming a businessman and still venturing off in that next phase of my life.”

Gurley had a prolific two-year stretch with the Rams (2017-2018) that saw him compile 3,924 yards from scrimmage and 40 touchdowns in 29 games. His numbers dipped considerably in 2019, and he was released by the Rams the following offseason. He caught on with the Falcons for the 2020 campaign but continued to regress, finishing with 842 yards from scrimmage (3.8 yards per touch) and nine touchdowns.

Despite the numbers, the veteran still managed to generate some interest last offseason, meeting with the Lions and Ravens. A deal never materialized, and Gurley ended up sitting out the entire 2021 campaign. The RB is still only 27 years old (28 in August), but he’ll likely have to wait for injuries to start hitting before he gets another chance at a gig.