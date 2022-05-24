ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Previewing 2022 Arkansas Primary Election

By Vallery Maravi
 3 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – On the day leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Arkansas voters will decide which candidates will make the November ballot.

Governor Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a firm lead in the primaries, according to most ballots.

Sanders, who is running against just one other republican, Francis “Doc” Washburn, says she plans to focus on workforce, economic development, and education.

“We have ignored our education system for far too long. Frankly, we haven’t had any major reform in over 20 years making sure our kids are able to read and write, making sure we’re educating and not indoctrinating the kids,” Sanders said.

Meanwhile, Democrat candidate, Chris Jones, says his campaign highlights education, infrastructure, and economic development.

Jones says these main things are the foundation Arkansans need to know before casting their votes.

“Having those conversations with folks is not only what helps me understand but also helps us to invite people in. That’s the conversations we are having and that’s what I want folks to remember as they go out and vote,” Jones said.

Other Governor Democratic Candidates include:

  • Anthony Band
  • Supha Xayprasith-Mays
  • Jay Martin
  • James Russell

For the U.S. Senate Republican Candidates:

  • John Boozman
  • Jan Morgan
  • Jake Bequette
  • Heath Loftis

For U.S. Senate Democratic Candidates:

  • Natalie James
  • Jack Foster
  • Dan Whitfield

For U.S. Representative District 1 Republican Candidates:

  • Jody Shackelford
  • Brandt Smith
  • Rick Crawford

For Lieutenant Governor Republican Candidates:

  • Chris Bequette
  • Jason Rapert
  • Joseph Wood
  • Leslie Rutledge
  • Doyle Webb
  • Greg Blesoe

For Attorney General Republican Candidates:

  • Leon Jones Jr.
  • Tim Griffin

Voting locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

