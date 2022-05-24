Shaker cruises into Class A semifinals
LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shaker girls lacrosse held a 10-1 halftime lead over Albany, and scored the final ten goals of the Class A quarterfinal to top the Falcons 20-2 Monday evening.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Jenna Pollicino led Shaker with seven points on three goals and four assists.
The Blue Bison cruise into the semifinals, where they’ll face Shenendehowa. Shaker will host that game Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
More Sports News
- Álvarez, Golovkin set third rivalry bout for September
- Hammon has Aces off to sizzling start on offense
- For Panthers, regular season success didn’t lead to Cup run
- Hard travel for Norris and the temptation of Saudi league
- NFL scouting combine remains in Indianapolis for 2023-24
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0