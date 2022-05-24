ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Shaker cruises into Class A semifinals

By Liana Bonavita
 3 days ago

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shaker girls lacrosse held a 10-1 halftime lead over Albany, and scored the final ten goals of the Class A quarterfinal to top the Falcons 20-2 Monday evening.

Jenna Pollicino led Shaker with seven points on three goals and four assists.

The Blue Bison cruise into the semifinals, where they’ll face Shenendehowa. Shaker will host that game Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Latham, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga survives marathon game one with Shaker

Section 2 baseball is trying something new this year in the Class AA tournament. Instead of a single-elimination format the entire way through, the championship game is now a best-of-three series. There was enough action in game one between Shaker and Saratoga to spread out over three games.
TROY, NY
