Shaker cruises into Class A semifinals

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shaker girls lacrosse held a 10-1 halftime lead over Albany, and scored the final ten goals of the Class A quarterfinal to top the Falcons 20-2 Monday evening.

Jenna Pollicino led Shaker with seven points on three goals and four assists.

The Blue Bison cruise into the semifinals, where they’ll face Shenendehowa. Shaker will host that game Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

