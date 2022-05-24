ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor criticizes 2 council members for using taxpayer money for conference in France

 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo — Aurora's Republican Mayor Mike Coffman is criticizing two progressive city council members for using taxpayer money on a trip to France for a conference. City Council Members Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo went to the conference in a Paris suburb last week. Whether it was...

Lessco Brandon!
3d ago

Candace Owens made a really good point. If you can log into your bank account and see what every dollar was spent on why can't we log into a government bank account a to see what our tax dollars are spent on? Any misuses of tax money should automatically be a criminal offense.

