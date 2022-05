DENVER (CBS4) – It’s the season of graduations and celebratory school events. One of the continuations held this week was at the Morgridge Academy — the only K-8 school in the country located on a medical campus. (credit: CBS) Tears and cheers were common at Wednesday’s ceremony as families celebrated eight students taking the next step in their education. “Today is such a special day because my son is graduating 8th grade!” Angie Cavazos said, beaming with pride for her son. “It’s such an exciting day for us.” Her son, Dane Cuesta, is simply happy to even be at the ceremony. “It’s mind-blowing to think...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO