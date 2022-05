MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing in downtown and helping to improve the area. Two new businesses have opened on a street that’s attracting a lot of people. Magnolia Soap and Revive Wellness Spa are the two new additions to downtown Meridian’s 5th Street. Both buildings are located next to The Island 601. The two owners are doing their part to fuel the revitalization of downtown.

