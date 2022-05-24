ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Suspect on Stolen Motorcycle Facing Gun and Drug Charges

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GAITHERSBURG, MD – A suspect riding a stolen motorcycle through Gaithersburg was arrested by...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

22 people charged with drug distribution arrested

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the midst of a surge of violent crime in the area, 22 people charged with distributing drugs have been taken off the streets. A year-long investigation between D.C. police, the FBI and the DEA led to these arrests, with 13 of them happening on Wednesday. Over half of those arrested had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Md#Fenton St#Kawasaki
WTOP

More than 20 arrested for illegal narcotics activity in Northwest DC

More than 20 people are now in custody following a yearlong investigation into illegal narcotics activity and firearms possession in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood, local and federal law enforcement officials said Thursday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said 22 people were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement with “significant illegal...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Vehicle In Fort Washington ID'd By Police

Police have identified the victim found shot dead in a vehicle in Fort Washington and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, authorities say. Donte Moore, 21, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Bernard Drive around 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, says the Prince George's County Police Department.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Posts About ‘Suspicious People’ At Bowie Walmart Unfounded, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Social media posts claiming two armed white men in trench coats were walking around a Bowie Walmart were unfounded, Bowie police said. The department said it received no reports about such an incident, and there was no evidence of men matching that description in the Walmart. “Store management also confirmed to officers on scene that no individuals matching these descriptions were observed,” police said. The social media posts circulated Tuesday and Wednesday described two men in trench coats allegedly planning to carry out a racially motivated attack at the business. The department said it takes any threats to human life and threats of mass violence seriously. Officers are on increased patrols at Bowie schools Wednesday after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults Tuesday at an elementary school in Texas. Anyone who actually witnessed the alleged suspicious activity or has factual information is asked to contact Bowie Police at at 240-544-5700.
BOWIE, MD
WBOC

Police Raid on Salisbury Home Leads to Several Drug Arrests

SALISBURY, Md.- A police raid on a Salisbury home has led to the arrests of several people on drug charges. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said its Community Action Team recently conducted an investigation into individuals selling illegal drugs from a home on the on the 700 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury. In fact, CAT received numerous complaints from members of the community about drug activity at the home. The area was identified as an open-air drug market, the Sheriff's Office said.
SALISBURY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 19-year-old on firearms charges, outstanding warrants

On May 23, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed Trevan Desales Gant, age 19, of no fixed address, enter a vehicle in the 21300 block of Jettison Drive Lexington Park. Gant had several outstanding violations of probation warrants for assault second-degree and illegal possession of ammunition. A vehicle stop was conducted, […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy