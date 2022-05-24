Suspect on Stolen Motorcycle Facing Gun and Drug Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Social media posts claiming two armed white men in trench coats were walking around a Bowie Walmart were unfounded, Bowie police said. The department said it received no reports about such an incident, and there was no evidence of men matching that description in the Walmart. “Store management also confirmed to officers on scene that no individuals matching these descriptions were observed,” police said. The social media posts circulated Tuesday and Wednesday described two men in trench coats allegedly planning to carry out a racially motivated attack at the business. The department said it takes any threats to human life and threats of mass violence seriously. Officers are on increased patrols at Bowie schools Wednesday after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults Tuesday at an elementary school in Texas. Anyone who actually witnessed the alleged suspicious activity or has factual information is asked to contact Bowie Police at at 240-544-5700.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO