Two Buffalo Men Charged For Pearl Street Restaurant Driveby Shooting

Jamestown Police arrested two city men after an early morning burglary on Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. Police received a 911 call from a business neighboring 201 Cherry around 4:30 am Thursday that reported two subjects breaking into a storefront next door. The subjects were last seen carrying garbage bags inside the store after breaking in. Police say officers encountered the suspects inside the building when they reached the scene. The two males ran west on 2nd Street before officers were able to take them into custody. 28-year-old Steven Becker and 34-year-old Erik Morrison were charged with 3rd-degree burglary (felony), 3rd-degree criminal mischief (felony) and obstructing governmental administration. Both were transported to the city jail where they were arraigned in Jamestown City Court and committed to the Chautauqua County Jail.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO