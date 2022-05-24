Newark Police Seeking to Identify Laundromat Armed Robbery Suspects

Hudson TV is awaiting confirmation from the Bayonne Police Department of gunfire sometime after 5 o’clock this afternoon in the area of Broadway and 16th Street. According to a social media post on Facebook, witnesses report a suspect, or suspects, opened fire. One post stated, “A Hispanic male wearing a blue Doo rag and black shorts , black shirt and black sneakers one witness said he ran east on 17th , also a possible black SUV was involved and fled South on Broadway .”

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO