Newark, NJ

Newark Police Seeking to Identify Laundromat Armed Robbery Suspects

By Charlie Dwyer
 3 days ago
NEWARK, NJ – Two men caught on video robbing a Newark laundromat is now...

City
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
BREAKING: Report of Gunfire in Bayonne

Hudson TV is awaiting confirmation from the Bayonne Police Department of gunfire sometime after 5 o’clock this afternoon in the area of Broadway and 16th Street. According to a social media post on Facebook, witnesses report a suspect, or suspects, opened fire. One post stated, “A Hispanic male wearing a blue Doo rag and black shorts , black shirt and black sneakers one witness said he ran east on 17th , also a possible black SUV was involved and fled South on Broadway .”
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson PD: Detectives Nab Neighborhood Drug-Dealing Pair

If a pair of drug dealers thought they'd keep a low profile in a quiet Paterson east side neighborhood, they were mistaken, police said. Detectives seized nearly 1,300 heroin folds, a combined 73 Percocet and Xanax pills, 20 bags of crack and a half-pound of pot during warranted searches, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Newark man gets 10 years for trying to entice minor

Tristan Warner, age 48, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after he admitted to trying to entice what he thought was an 11-year-old girl. He was arrested after he drove from Newark to Watervliet to meet the girl. Warner will also be supervised for 15 years after release.
WATERVLIET, NY
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

