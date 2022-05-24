ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Two Killed in Crash in Bowie

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOWIE, MD – Two people were killed in a fatal crash that took place...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Vehicle In Fort Washington ID'd By Police

Police have identified the victim found shot dead in a vehicle in Fort Washington and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, authorities say. Donte Moore, 21, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Bernard Drive around 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, says the Prince George's County Police Department.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Three Suspects Arrested for Commercial Burglary

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 19-year-old Mavi Mouusimi of Silver Spring and 21-year-old Jose Saquic-Castro of Silver Spring with the April 23, 2022 commercial burglary of the liquor store in the 8700 block of Flower Avenue in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Hero Bystanders Detain Baltimore Shooter

Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said. The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bowie, MD
WDVM 25

Woman driving impaired crashes, killing her own infant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WDVM) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after a 2021 impaired driving crash that led to the death of her 9-month-old infant in Anne Arundel County. A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Talaya C. Martin of Severn, Md. on Wednesday for the crash that took place on April 4, 2021. Martin […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Man Convicted In Head-On 75 MPH Crash That Left Another Driver Dead

A Maryland driver was convicted on a manslaughter charge for causing a violent crash that killed one man in November, 2020, authorities say. Danys Martinez Lazo, 21, of Silver Spring crossed over the center lane and hit Jaques Vainqueur's vehicle head on, pushing the car more than 70 feet from the site of impact on Old Columbia Pike near Ruxton Road in Silver Spring around 4:35 a.m., Nov. 8, 2020, the Montgomery County State's Attorney Office reports.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Triple Baltimore Shooting

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Md#Police Department
WTOP

2 killed in District Heights crash identified

Two people have died following a Friday night crash in District Heights, Maryland, according to Prince George’s County police. Authorities said they responded around 7:50 p.m. to the 5700 block of Marlboro Pike for a two-car crash. Marquise Lewis, 29, of D.C., was driving an SUV southbound when police...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

Violent Crash Kills Driver Stopped at Light in Seat Pleasant: Police

A driver stopped at a traffic light in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, died Monday afternoon after he was rear-ended and forced into another vehicle, police say. Chopper4 footage showed the horrifying wreckage. Jose Hernandez Chavez, of Hyattsville, was the victim, Prince George’s County police said in an update Tuesday. He was...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Montgomery County Man

Police are pleading with the public for help find a missing Silver Spring man, authorities say. Adrian Patterson, 32, was last seen on the 2000 block of Featherwood Street, on Wednesday, May 25 around 10:25 p.m, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Patterson is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Report Of Possible Suspicious Person At School Bus Stop

WALDORF, Md. – This morning, officers were made aware of a possible suspicious person at a school bus stop in the Millbrook neighborhood of Waldorf. Several young students from C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School who were at a bus stop said they observed a male, possibly white, in his teens, wearing black clothing and a black mask sitting on a green electrical box.
WALDORF, MD
