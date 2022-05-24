Two Killed in Crash in Bowie

A Maryland driver was convicted on a manslaughter charge for causing a violent crash that killed one man in November, 2020, authorities say. Danys Martinez Lazo, 21, of Silver Spring crossed over the center lane and hit Jaques Vainqueur's vehicle head on, pushing the car more than 70 feet from the site of impact on Old Columbia Pike near Ruxton Road in Silver Spring around 4:35 a.m., Nov. 8, 2020, the Montgomery County State's Attorney Office reports.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO