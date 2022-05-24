$25,000 Reward Offered to Help Police Find Killer of 26-Year-Old Ivory Hollis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Wednesday night in north Baltimore sent two people, including a teen, to the hospital. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to reported gunfire near York Road and Coldspring Lane, where they found a 17-year-old shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. Around the same time, a 19-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe both victims were in the 500 block of Willow Avenue when someone came up and opened fire. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-392-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO