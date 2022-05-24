ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

$25,000 Reward Offered to Help Police Find Killer of 26-Year-Old Ivory Hollis

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

16-year-old shot to death in DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy was shot to death Thursday morning in Southeast, D.C., police say. A little after 11 a.m. Thursday, Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace in Southeast, D.C. Police say when they arrived they found 16-year-old Justin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old & 19-Year-Old Wounded In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Wednesday night in north Baltimore sent two people, including a teen, to the hospital. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to reported gunfire near York Road and Coldspring Lane, where they found a 17-year-old shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. Around the same time, a 19-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe both victims were in the 500 block of Willow Avenue when someone came up and opened fire. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-392-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

More than 20 arrested for illegal narcotics activity in Northwest DC

More than 20 people are now in custody following a yearlong investigation into illegal narcotics activity and firearms possession in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood, local and federal law enforcement officials said Thursday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said 22 people were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement with “significant illegal...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

16-year-old shot and killed in Southeast

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning in Southeast, according to D.C. Police. Authorities say the teenager, who police have identified as Justin Johnson of Temple Hills, was shot on the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace. The call came in for the shooting at 11:24 a.m. Shell casings...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Montgomery County Man

Police are pleading with the public for help find a missing Silver Spring man, authorities say. Adrian Patterson, 32, was last seen on the 2000 block of Featherwood Street, on Wednesday, May 25 around 10:25 p.m, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Patterson is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall...
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Teen Girls Reported Missing Days Apart From Same Maryland County

Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Vehicle In Fort Washington ID'd By Police

Police have identified the victim found shot dead in a vehicle in Fort Washington and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, authorities say. Donte Moore, 21, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Bernard Drive around 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, says the Prince George's County Police Department.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
popville.com

Shooting on H Street, NE Wed. Night

From MPD around 12:30am: “Alert: Shooting in the 1300blk of H St NE. Lookout for a white Chrysler 300”. “The First District is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of H Street NE. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspects are...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Man Convicted In Head-On 75 MPH Crash That Left Another Driver Dead

A Maryland driver was convicted on a manslaughter charge for causing a violent crash that killed one man in November, 2020, authorities say. Danys Martinez Lazo, 21, of Silver Spring crossed over the center lane and hit Jaques Vainqueur's vehicle head on, pushing the car more than 70 feet from the site of impact on Old Columbia Pike near Ruxton Road in Silver Spring around 4:35 a.m., Nov. 8, 2020, the Montgomery County State's Attorney Office reports.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy