LAWRENCEVILLE – A Gwinnett County Police Department K-9 officer was involved in a shooting during an aggravated battery call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, GA. The Gwinnett County Police Department requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation after a shooting occurred in the area of Pine Lane and Pine Arbor Lane in Lawrenceville, GA. One man was shot and is being treated at Northside Gwinnett Hospital in critical condition. One K-9 officer was shot and is in stable condition.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO