Kenyatta2Saucey is a dope vocalist I met at Pillow Sesh, the weekly artist showcase in East Oakland a few weeks back. She sang her song “Green Light,” an infectious party anthem that got stuck in my head. From her brief set, I picked up instantly that she is a party-rocker with a lot of great energy, whose music is for dancing and partying with friends.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO