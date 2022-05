Numerous people walk and hundreds of cars drive down Paseo Santa Fe, between E. Vista Way and Civic Center Drive, everyday with no knowledge that an abundance of artwork lines the street and is centered in the three roundabouts along the way. The word paseo means a leisurely walk or stroll, and for the art glass artist Buddy Smith, this is exactly what he had in mind when he was commissioned to install a number of stained-glass panels in the kiosks lining the newly designed Paseo Santa Fe corridor. Each of the kiosks has two areas for the stained-glass panels and two areas for advertisements about various Vista events.

VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO