Webinar: How CBOs and Healthcare Organizations Can Create Mutually Beneficial Partnerships for Equity – May 25

 3 days ago

Partnership with healthcare organizations can help community-based organizations (CBOs) achieve financial sustainability—and help healthcare partners deliver ground-level services to address social needs and advance equity. But many CBOs, including those that employ CHWs, and healthcare...

nonprofitquarterly.org

It Takes Commitment: Management as Sharing Power and Participation

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “How to Design Democratic Management.” View the full webinar here. Yarissa Soriano: At the Democracy at Work Institute (DAWI), we believe that democratic managers need to know and do all the things that any conventional business manager needs to do to ensure that the business is doing well, that the business is successful, and that it moves people and resources towards their goals. What sets a democratic manager apart and the core principles that really makes them different than your traditional management is commitment. Commitment to sharing information transparently, sharing power regularly, and teaching others to do what they need to do in order to really participate fully in the operations and the governance of the business. Democratic managers are developing workers’ capacity through what I like to call “human-centered supervision,” looking at our workers as a whole.
JOBS
World Economic Forum

Public-private partnerships can improve rural healthcare in the digital age

There is a need for better healthcare access in rural areas of India; a vision solidified during the pandemic. Public-private partnerships are powerful drivers of community-focused solutions for improved services, including education and health-orientated provisions. Organizations with a portfolio of strong projects can especially provide solid partnering opportunities. For many,...
HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Women can flourish combining freight and finance

Did you know that only 2% of the millions of people globally employed in the logistics industry are female? This shocking percentage indicates that there must be tell-tale reasons why more women have not joined the ranks of this dynamic industry. One can assume that the lack of females within this male-dominated industry is intimidating, making it challenging for many women to find their place. It can also extend from the lack of awareness around what specific opportunities are available to women in logistics overall, according to Beth Westjohn, chief financial officer at Ascent.
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

How can hybrid working drive diversity and productivity?

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased employee demand for flexible working practices, but many business leaders remain skeptical about hybrid working arrangements. A hybrid working model is critical to attracting a diverse workforce, including three groups in particular: working parents, people with varying health needs, and those impacted by the rising cost of living near their office.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
freightwaves.com

Next-gen visibility aids in operations, sustainability

Transportation and logistics companies have been forced to cope with an onslaught of market instability, labor shortages and other pandemic-fueled disruptions over the past two years. In an effort to adapt to this changing landscape, many shippers, 3PLs and freight forwarders have embraced new technologies. Visibility tools are among the...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

From Bench to Boardroom, PhD-Wielding Founders Buck Tradition

Mammoth Biosciences Co-Founder and CEO Trevor Martin/Courtesy Mammoth Biosciences. What the world can expect from scientist founders has changed. Now, rather than stepping aside after a few years, these people are likely to remain in charge, shepherding the companies they founded well into their next iterations. What has changed isn’t as much the founders as the ecosystem around them.
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

A unified cybersecurity strategy is the key to protecting businesses

Following the changes the pandemic has brought about in the business world, organizations have significantly increased their use of data and the internet. This, in turn, has increased the prevalence of cyberattacks and cybersecurity risks. Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers recently released a report estimating that about 62 per cent of Canadian organizations were impacted by ransomware incidents and attacks in 2021. Since these risks have crucial implications for companies and their investors and clients, cybersecurity spending saw a major increase. Global cybersecurity spending grew to more than $120 billion in 2017 from $3.5 billion in 2004. ...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Lauren Maillian discusses health as key to better entrepreneurship

“I feel as though I’m the strategist and the consultant for the future world that we want to live in for women of color.”. Lauren Maillian is a serial entrepreneur, as well as CEO and board member of digitalundivided, a social organization dedicated to raising VC funding and promoting economic growth for Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs. She serves as an investor and advisor to several startups, including Ephemeral Tattoo, Kroma Wellness, and Ruggable.
HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Empowering the next-generation manufacturing workforce through AR innovation

The manufacturing industry is suffering from a growing labour shortage. AR technology can help to tackle this issue while building a workforce fit for the future. Whether it stems from the retiring workforce or challenges in hiring skilled workers, there is currently a labour shortage in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturers...
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

New survey illustrates challenges associated with healthcare environmental hygiene in facilities worldwide

A global, pilot study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), provides the first, quantified overview of the strengths and challenges associated with healthcare environmental hygiene (HEH) practices in healthcare facilities (HCFs) around the world. Study researchers will use the findings to further enhance an in-development self-assessment tool that will help facilities benchmark and improve their HEH.
HEALTH
freightwaves.com

New solutions that help transportation providers compete

The way that transportation has been traditionally bought and sold has left shippers and transportation providers siloed and connected only to those partners within their existing networks. Until now, the tools and practices available have left these industry participants unable to get out of the daily operational weeds in order to connect outside of their silos and engage in forward thinking and long-term planning.
TRAFFIC

