COLIN FORBES, a founder of the storied design firm Pentagram, died on Sunday at the age of 94, the New York Times reports. With four others, Forbes established Pentagram in 1972 in London, with the aim of making "something in between a boutique firm and a large Madison Avenue-type concern," journalist Neil Genzlinger writes. Fifty years later, it now has 23 partners, more than 200 employees, and offices in New York, Berlin, and Austin, Texas. Forbes, who retired from the company...

BUSINESS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO