Warriors Game 4 Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series.

The Golden State Warriors will be in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

For the game, Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable, and Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman have all been ruled out.

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, so a win on Tuesday night would send them to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Prior to missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that time span.

As for the Mavs, they have made the playoffs several times over the last decade (including each of the last two seasons), but they had not been out of the first-round since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship.

Lenard Poon
3d ago

Hopefully rest Otto, win this game and get a whole week's rest before deDubs face the Celtics.

ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors Get An Interesting Update

Russell Westbrook had an awful season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 and it has led to numerous rumors and reports that he will be traded this offseason. Of course, after such a bad season, the yield for Russ is lower than ever especially since he has one of the worst contracts in basketball. No one is trying to take on his deal right now and it could very well pose some problems for the Lakers as time goes on.
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Kyrie Irving Contract

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world a few years ago when they were able to land both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency. After making a trade for James Harden, it looked like the Nets were set up for years of success. However, the 2021-22 season saw the Big 3 evaporate after the Nets were forced to trade a disgruntled Harden.
