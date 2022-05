ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry and the Hokies football caravan pulled up at the Hotel Roanoke Thursday evening for the 11th annual Roanoke Valley Hokie Club football kickoff event. Coach Pry got a chance to meet and greet fellow alumni and other Virginia Tech fans. The Hokie Bird also in attendance for the event as well. For Coach Pry coming to Roanoke – on the tailgate tour is one of the most important stops. “This is our backyard I mean there’s doubt about it and from a fanbase standpoint from a recruiting standpoint it’s a very important area for what we want to do. This area to me might as well be home right. I love the high school football in the Roanoke area we spend a lot of time and we hit each school area once or twice this spring so we’re excited about it,” said Pry.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO