Look At Jayson Tatum's Shirt Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat to tie up the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2. Tatum was wearing a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls shirt before the game.

The Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night in Massachusetts by a score of 102-82.

The big win for the Celtics ties up the series at 2-2 heading back to Florida for Game 5.

If the Celtics had lost, they would have fallen into a dreaded 3-1 hole before having to go on the road for the next game.

Before the game, All-Star Jayson Tatum was seen walking into the arena wearing a Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan t-shirt.

Tatum finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The former Duke star has been outstanding during most of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and many people are officially starting to consider him a superstar.

He's always been a star since he entered the NBA, but he has now entered the discussion of truly being one of the top 10-15 players in the entire league.

Game 5 will be on Wednesday night.

