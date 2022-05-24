ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

No. 4 Shaker grabs 2-0 win over No. 8 Columbia, head to Sectional Championship

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Dongelewic recorded 11 strikeouts in the Shaker...

WNYT

Saratoga uses comeback to knock off Shaker and win Class AA championship series

The Saratoga baseball team erased a 6-2 deficit with a 5 run 6th inning to beat Shaker and win the best of three Class AA sectional championship series on Friday night at Joe Bruno Stadium. 8th grader Raul Rodriguez came up with the go-ahead RBI single for the Blue Streaks who are the last team standing as the 7 seed, one day after the Saratoga softball team won the title as the 7 seed. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Columbia County, NY
WNYT

No Pride Flag in Milton park this year

The Pride flag flown in Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park will not go up this year during “Pride Month.”. The all-Republican board passed a resolution to prevent any non-government flags from being raised on the park's flagpole. However, it's a different story in Saratoga Springs. NewsChannel 13 has learned...
MILTON, NY
WNYT

Shaker High teacher now missing for two months

It has now been two months since the disappearance of Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. The 42-year-old woman from Delmar was last seen near Long Cope Park in Lee, Massachusetts back in March.
WNYT

Ballston Spa woman dies after crash on Northway

A Saratoga County woman died from her injuries in a crash that shut down a stretch of the Northway on Saturday night -- and a man is in custody for DWI. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-87 in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
#Columbia#Sectional Championship#Blue Bison
WNYT

Albany's Tulip Queen to help decorate veteran graves

Albany’s Tulip Queen, Sam Mills, will be helping decorate the graves of veterans Sunday, May 29 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Mills joins other volunteers from American Legion North Albany Post 106 and Albany High School’s JROTC cadets to put American flags on veteran’s graves. Mills...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany EMT, firefighter charged with rape

An EMT and Albany firefighter is accused of rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. Jevonte Osterhout, 30, is charged in connection with an incident that happened in January 2022. At the time, he was employed as an EMT at the Bruen Rescue Squad, and as an...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany police continue investigating Quail Street homicide

Albany police continue to investigate Thursday’s Quail Street homicide. Meantime, they have identified the man shot and killed. Police say 35-year-old Charles Gibson died at the scene. Albany police say a person of interest is in custody on an unrelated matter. Detectives continue to investigate. Shaquana Carter is the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire at Brunswick Walmart under investigation

BRUNSWICK - A late night fire at a Rensselaer County Walmart is under investigation. Several crews responded to the Walmart on Hoosick Street in Brunswick around 11 p.m. Thursday evening. Fire officials say it started in the pet section. The Brunswick fire chief says police arrived first and put out...
BRUNSWICK, NY
WNYT

Man dead after his car overturns in Queensbury

A man is dead after his car flipped over in the Town of Queensbury early Saturday morning. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the man did not realize there was a slight curve near Carlton Drive and drove by the shared parking lot for Econo Lodge and Northway Inn.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Albany 518 SNUG responds to latest homicide

Albany's anti-violence group, SNUG is responding to the latest homicide here in the city. Albany police say they have one person In custody right now for an unrelated charge, but believe that person may be connected to the May 26th shooting that took the life of 35 year old Charles Gibson.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Former Troy police captain weighs-in on Texas shooting response

People want to know why police waited more than 45 minutes in the school hallway, before confronting the Uvalde, Texas shooter. Retired Troy Police Captain John Cooney said the sad fact is that in a moment of crisis, those responding officers probably never experienced this before except in training. They most likely acted with emotion.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Wilton woman stars in hit Netflix show about love and autism

A young woman from Saratoga County is appearing in a hit Netflix show about people who are on the autism spectrum. It's called “Love on the Spectrum,” and for Emma Hodgson of Wilton, the show is a fun way to let the world know that people with autism are just like everyone else.
WILTON, NY
WNYT

Troy officials issue statement about reports of shots fired

In a joint statement on Saturday afternoon Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said significant police response to shots fired in the area of Congress and Third Streets on Friday evening is part of the city’s plan to deter violence in the city. The statement was released on the City of Troy and Troy Police Department (TPD) social media accounts.
TROY, NY

