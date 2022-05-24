No. 4 Shaker grabs 2-0 win over No. 8 Columbia, head to Sectional Championship

The Saratoga baseball team erased a 6-2 deficit with a 5 run 6th inning to beat Shaker and win the best of three Class AA sectional championship series on Friday night at Joe Bruno Stadium. 8th grader Raul Rodriguez came up with the go-ahead RBI single for the Blue Streaks who are the last team standing as the 7 seed, one day after the Saratoga softball team won the title as the 7 seed. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
Kyle Jackson worked a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Chatham a walk-off win in the Class CC sectional championship game on Thursday night 3-2 over Canajoharie. See highlights and post-game here.
The Pride flag flown in Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park will not go up this year during “Pride Month.”. The all-Republican board passed a resolution to prevent any non-government flags from being raised on the park's flagpole. However, it's a different story in Saratoga Springs. NewsChannel 13 has learned...
A Saratoga County woman died from her injuries in a crash that shut down a stretch of the Northway on Saturday night -- and a man is in custody for DWI. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-87 in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New...
Albany’s Tulip Queen, Sam Mills, will be helping decorate the graves of veterans Sunday, May 29 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Mills joins other volunteers from American Legion North Albany Post 106 and Albany High School’s JROTC cadets to put American flags on veteran’s graves. Mills...
About 50 people gathered on the steps of City Hall in Schenectady, just trying to make sense of all the shootings that recently took place. This was the first vigil Victoria Charlotten ever hosted, and it comes just weeks after she became the first generation college graduate in her family.
Chalmers Davis has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars, after being found guilty of assault and attempted assault in Saratoga Springs back in March. Judge Jim Murphy sentenced Davis to 25 years for the stabbing and 15 for the attempted second stabbing.
An EMT and Albany firefighter is accused of rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. Jevonte Osterhout, 30, is charged in connection with an incident that happened in January 2022. At the time, he was employed as an EMT at the Bruen Rescue Squad, and as an...
Albany police continue to investigate Thursday’s Quail Street homicide. Meantime, they have identified the man shot and killed. Police say 35-year-old Charles Gibson died at the scene. Albany police say a person of interest is in custody on an unrelated matter. Detectives continue to investigate. Shaquana Carter is the...
BRUNSWICK - A late night fire at a Rensselaer County Walmart is under investigation. Several crews responded to the Walmart on Hoosick Street in Brunswick around 11 p.m. Thursday evening. Fire officials say it started in the pet section. The Brunswick fire chief says police arrived first and put out...
A man is dead after his car flipped over in the Town of Queensbury early Saturday morning. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the man did not realize there was a slight curve near Carlton Drive and drove by the shared parking lot for Econo Lodge and Northway Inn.
Albany's anti-violence group, SNUG is responding to the latest homicide here in the city. Albany police say they have one person In custody right now for an unrelated charge, but believe that person may be connected to the May 26th shooting that took the life of 35 year old Charles Gibson.
People want to know why police waited more than 45 minutes in the school hallway, before confronting the Uvalde, Texas shooter. Retired Troy Police Captain John Cooney said the sad fact is that in a moment of crisis, those responding officers probably never experienced this before except in training. They most likely acted with emotion.
A young woman from Saratoga County is appearing in a hit Netflix show about people who are on the autism spectrum. It's called “Love on the Spectrum,” and for Emma Hodgson of Wilton, the show is a fun way to let the world know that people with autism are just like everyone else.
In a joint statement on Saturday afternoon Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said significant police response to shots fired in the area of Congress and Third Streets on Friday evening is part of the city’s plan to deter violence in the city. The statement was released on the City of Troy and Troy Police Department (TPD) social media accounts.
