ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville girls soccer shows 'tenacity' in third-round loss to Eastern Alamance

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 3 days ago

Jacksonville girls soccer coach Amanda Pelch found herself again consoling her team after a defeat against an opponent that seems to have the Cardinals’ number.

For the second consecutive year, the Cardinals saw their season end with a home postseason loss to Eastern Alamance, this time a 2-0 decision Monday night in the third round of the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs .

It came a little more than a year after Jacksonville lost 1-0 to the Eagles in the first round. And like that first meeting, the Cardinals continued to fight until the end, only to come up short.

“There is nothing we can do or say to take the hurt away from them,” Pelch said. “They fought until the last minute of the game, but tonight just didn’t go our way. But where we were at the beginning of the season to now, they have so much to be proud of and it says something about their character and heart.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFcUK_0fo8d92M00

The fourth-seeded Cardinals (14-5-1) overcame the graduation of eight seniors and preseason injuries to win the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference title, their sixth straight league crown. They entered the third round on a nine-game winning streak, a highlight of a season that was hindered by the cancelation of several games for weather and teams folding.

“We had such an up and down season with so many things happening, but our girls always fought,” Pelch said. “We got better with each team we played. You saw how much tenacity this team played with.”

TOUGH DEFENSE: Jacksonville defense key on both ends in second-round girls soccer win

KEY PLAYERS: Girls soccer brackets released: Area players who can make big impacts

But fifth-seeded Eastern Alamance (18-3-1) again proved too strong in a match that was marred by a nearly 90-minute delay just five minutes into the second half because of inclement weather.

The final result was tough for the Cardinals. Not only were the five seniors emotional, Jacksonville’s underclassmen also took the ending hard.

“That says a lot,” Pelch said. “Our seniors and captains tried so hard to make this about being a team, not just as seniors, juniors and sophomores. They have been great about us winning as a team and losing as a team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fi5J_0fo8d92M00

Still, the different classes wanted to win for the other.

“Even during the rain delay, the underclassmen were like ‘we have to play for the seniors,’ and the seniors were like ‘We want to win for you guys,’” Pelch said. “That speaks highly of them as individuals.”

The Cardinals lose standout seniors Sarah McConnell and Emma LaFave, but return rising juniors Landyn Wessels and Mackenzie Morrow and rising seniors Abigail Sutton and Braelyn Hodnefield.

“They all played hard,” Pelch said. “That is all we can ask of them.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Jacksonville girls soccer shows 'tenacity' in third-round loss to Eastern Alamance

Comments / 0

Related
thestokesnews.com

Jones sends Wildcats to regional finals

FRANKLINVILLE — For the first time since 2009, West Stokes softball is going to the Regional Finals after senior Natalie Jones led her team with a two-hit 1-0 shutout against the 2A West top seed Providence Grove Patriots. The No. 5 seeded Wildcats’ lone run came off the bat...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Team Swish basketball takes home NCAAU state championship

“The little team that could” is how Michael Carrier describes Team Swish, which just won the NCAAU (North Carolina Amateur Athletic Union) State Championship in Greensboro, N.C., during Mother’s Day weekend. Carrier, who now lives in Greensboro, resided previously in Highlands and became involved in assisting with a...
HIGHLANDS, NC
WNCT

New Jacksonville hotel expected to be big boost for area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new hotel is coming to Jacksonville. Investors say the city is the perfect place to build because of the military bases and local attractions.   Camp Lejeune is home to over 40,000 troops, so families that come from out of town to see their service members always need places to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
thestokesnews.com

Fifteen graduate from Surry’s Paramedic course

DOBSON — Fifteen students, including Elizabeth Penley of King, recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Paramedic program, which follows the National EMS Educational Standards and is approved by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services. The Paramedic graduation was held May 10, on the SCC campus in...
DOBSON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tornadoes confirmed in Charlotte, Durham areas during Monday storms

Tornadoes hit Mecklenburg County and Durham on Monday as strong storms moved across the state. An EF-1 tornado touched down in the Charlotte area Monday afternoon as storms bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds moved across the state. The tornado hit in Mecklenburg County near Burnt Umber Drive, just south...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Inclement Weather#Cardinals#Tenacity#Eastern Alamance#Eagles
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WECT

Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shawn Wellersdick, the owner of Port Land Grille in Wilmington, died this week. According to his wife, Anne Steketee, Wellersdick had been diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. “He was my partner is all things in every way,” said Steketee. “I’m still wrapping my head around the...
WILMINGTON, NC
wschronicle.com

Lexington native to be sworn in as Commander of 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron

On May 26, just a few days before Memorial Day, North Carolina native Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Gaskin will take command of the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron. Gaskin, who is a graduate of Lexington Senior High School, joined the Air Force in 1996. He said after a few years of college, he decided to make a career change and to enlist. The fact that his father was in the Air Force and his brother was in the Army also played a major role in his decision to join the military. “It (college) cost a lot of money and I couldn’t quite afford it, so after a couple of years I enlisted in the Air Force,” Gaskin said.
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
neusenews.com

“God is great” LCSO Maj. Ryan Dawson credits medical miracle to his Christian faith

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office Major Ryan Dawson, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter with North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, responded to a fire call on April 29, 2022. While on the call, he experienced internal bleeding that medical professionals could not stop and he spent the next 23 days in and out of hospitals including Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington and ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Five injured in Greenville Boulevard crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy Greenville street was partially shut down after a three-vehicle crash this afternoon. It happened around 4:00 p.m. on Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls says five people were taken to ECU Health Medical Center, and one of those had to be...
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Camp Lejeune warns people to stay off Browns Island

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Browns Island is a small federally owned island right off the coast of Camp Lejeune. Browns Island is dangerous because of potential unexploded ordnances hidden on the ground. Camp Lejeune owns Browns Island, and it is illegal to trespass there. The island has been used...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
wschronicle.com

Sir Paul mesmerizes Winston-Salem concert goers

Sir Paul McCartney, taking Winston-Salem by storm on Saturday night, May 21, shared background from the stage as he, his band, and stage production crew, showcased his decades-long singing career. Performing music from his Beatles, Wings and his solo career, McCartney carried the crowd along with him, engaging them in familiar refrains while showcasing new songs, including “Valentine,” written for his wife Nancy, who is along with him on tour.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Greenville police: Wreck sends five to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A multi-vehicle crash has sent five people to the hospital and disrupted traffic along part of Greenville Boulevard, police reported Wednesday. In a post on the Greenville Police Department Twitter page, officials said the crash happened at Greenville Boulevard and Kristi Drive. Officials said the extent of their injuries was unknown. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Cary, North Carolina

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
CARY, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

1K+
Followers
282
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy