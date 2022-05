PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you’re summoned for jury duty, it is important that you respond. However, it is also important to make sure the summoning is legitimate. Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to warn viewers of a scam he claims is becoming more common. Vecker said scammers are now calling and telling individuals they missed jury duty and must pay a fine to avoid jail time.

