ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Port St. Joe received more than $800,000 in grants from EPA

By Dani Travis
WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sinking houses, chemical contamination, and toxins. That’s how residents of the North Port St. Joe area describe their living conditions as a result of what they say is an underground stream. “That was running through this area prior to it becoming a...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach Commissioners approve Mexico Beach aid agreement

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials are continuing their efforts to build relationships with cities across the bridge. Commissioners approved a mutual aid agreement with Mexico Beach at Thursday’s meeting. Panama City Beach already has agreements with Panama City, the airport, Lynn Haven, Callaway, and others.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Blue Springs Park restricting unaccompanied minors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners said Blue Springs Park has become a ‘daycare center’ and that’s why unaccompanied minors are no longer allowed. Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said people drop their kids off and leave. The new ordinance says anyone 15 or younger cannot go to the park without a legal adult. Peacock […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin High announces $9M expansion after first year of operation

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The sharks made history by printing Destin High Schools’ first yearbook in the spring of 2022. After the first year of operation, the Okaloosa Co. charter school principal and board members announced a $9 million expansion for the transformed church location. Destin High School will add a three-story classroom building with […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City could get grant for historic school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City Commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting. Their goal is to make it a community center. The application will be submitted to the state. The...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Joe, FL
Government
City
Port Saint Joe, FL
Local
Florida Government
WJHG-TV

Panama City one step closer to modernizing historic Martin Theater

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to bridge the gap between old and new, Panama City officials said they’re one step closer to a modernized Martin Theater. City officials, engineers, and the public met Thursday during a public workshop to discuss interior renovation design updates for the historic downtown building. The theme of the interior is said to recreate the ambiance of the art deco period in the 1920s, but with a cool, modern vibe. Designs show the new theater will include amenities such as the “Tennessee House” and “The Ritz.” It will also include bars, a restaurant, and the movie theater will be turned into a theater for the arts. Mayor Greg Brudnicki describes the future of the martin theater as a focal point to downtown.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Commissioners approve Walgreens opioid settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are making sure locals get the benefits they are entitled to after Walgreens reached a $683 million settlement with the state of Florida earlier this month. They approved the Settlement Participation Form for Walgreens Opioid Litigation at Tuesday’s meeting. The form...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Workforce housing decision to be made in Jax Co.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County has very little workforce housing. This is why the County Commission is rushing to decide which company should bring in more to the endeavor property. “We want to make the project move forward at as fast of a pace as we can because permitting, and all the design built […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grant Money#Urban Construction#Wjhg
WJHG-TV

BDS approves summer school stipends for non-union teachers

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Visit PCB launches “Fun.For.All.” campaign

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Summer reading programs at the Bay County Public Library

The storms are moving out with sunny skies and drier weather returning to NWFL for the weekend. New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks. Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Panama City one step closer...
PANAMA CITY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Launches Housing Program to Help First Responders, Educators, Military, Veterans, Healthcare Workers

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the June 1 launch of the Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program to help Floridians in over 50 critical professions purchase their first home. The Hometown Heroes Housing Program will be available to Floridians including law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WJHG-TV

Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say State Road 69 was clear and open for travel at 2 p.m. Thursday. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a rolled-over tanker truck Thursday morning. It happened on State Road 69 about a mile south of County Road 274 around 6 a.m.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City’s 13 lift stations will get a ‘lift’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners approved nine engineering firms for Phase 1 of the 13 Lift Stations Project at Tuesday’s meeting. They help the flow of Panama City’s sewer system. The lift stations will either be replaced or refurbished. City Manager Mark McQueen said commissioners...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small area of Tallahassee was placed under a Boil Water Notice Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for the neighborhood south of Appalachee Parkway between Forest Tower Drive and Executive Center Drive following a water main break.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach rebuilding taller and brighter

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s just a normal day for Ace Hardware owner Al Cathey, who also happens to be the Mayor of Mexico Beach. His hardware store reopened a year and a half ago after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Michael. Now it’s a place locals come to get their tools, all part of the rebuilding process.
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Summer Shape-Up Progress Report

With summer here, it's important to keep your child's mind sharp over the break from school. Sarah Burris, Marketing Coordinator at the Bay County Public Library, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about the summer reading programs available the Bay County Public Library. Crime and safety analyst...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s ER being overrun with patients seeking COVID-19 tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking anyone with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to stay away because of overcrowding in the emergency room. In a Facebook post, the hospital said they are seeing increased delays with “true emergencies” because of patients flocking to the ER looking for a COVID test. Instead of using the ER for these tests, TMH is asking patients to use other local testing locations to help ease the burden.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Black bear spotted by residents, roaming around Franklin County

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our local airport is expanding to meet a need after seeing so much growth. The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County met Wednesday. They talked about several expansion projects. Some of those expansion efforts include increased parking and a bigger TSA checkpoint.
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy