ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Urshela, Twins walk off Tigers

By TYLER MASON Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RcMp_0fo8bwpm00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela hit an infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Urshela hit a grounder to Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, who couldn’t make a play. That allowed Max Kepler — who hit a grand slam in the first inning of Monday’s game — to score the winning run.

Emilio Pagan pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Kepler opened the scoring with his third career grand slam, and the third slam of the year for the Twins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Twins hit with unfortunate setback on ace Joe Ryan

The Minnesota Twins have been rolling lately, riding the highs of a six-game winning streak. Unfortunately, Wednesday afternoon provided an update that will bring Minnesota and their fans back down to Earth. Ahead of the Twins game against the Detroit Tigers, the club received news of an unfortunate setback on talented starting pitcher Joe Ryan, as reported by Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Gio Urshela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy