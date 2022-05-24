Super Bowl champ joins Tigers coaching staff

MEMPHIS – Ryan Silverfield adding some Super Bowl experience to his coaching staff Monday as two-time Super Bowl winner David Diehl announced on Instagram that he was coming to the U of M to serve as an offensive analyst.

This will be Diehl’s first coaching job after playing offensive line for 11 seasons with the giants… winning the super bowl in both 2007 and 2011 before retiring in 2013.

