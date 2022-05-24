ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Super Bowl champ joins Tigers coaching staff

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGo4z_0fo8bcQU00

MEMPHIS – Ryan Silverfield adding some Super Bowl experience to his coaching staff Monday as two-time Super Bowl winner David Diehl announced on Instagram that he was coming to the U of M to serve as an offensive analyst.

This will be Diehl’s first coaching job after playing offensive line for 11 seasons with the giants… winning the super bowl in both 2007 and 2011 before retiring in 2013.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Argument with roommate ends in bullets, woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder, domestic assault and several other felony charges after police say an argument with a roommate ended with a car full of children shot up outside a Whitehaven apartment. Police say Latisa Key, 22, was in a verbal argument with her roommate at the Winchester […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN officer lies about relationship with inmate, charged: DOJ

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A Tennessee corrections officer has been charged with obstructing an investigation after he withheld information about his relationship with an inmate, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. James Thomas, 31, was indicted after he wrote in an official report that he told two jail supervisors an inmate made sexual advances towards […]
WREG

Bond denied for accused killer in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after a fatal shooting in Frayser, a Memphis man has been charged with murder. Dequinton Smith, 24, will stay behind bars after a judge denied bond Wednesday. The shooting happened along Ladue Street on Saturday. Neighbors said it happened in the middle of the road, in the middle of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin sends bold message to Alabama star Bryce Young amid Nick Saban NIL controversy

Amid the controversial exchange between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher regarding the state of NIL deals in college football and Texas A&M’s recruiting class, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin sent a fiery message in the direction of Alabama star Bryce Young. Via Sports Illustrated, Kiffin effectively recommended Young get himself a lucrative NIL deal of his own by entering the transfer portal and forcing Alabama to match his market value.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Aggies QB Commit Chooses Alabama

Texas A&M might already have the quarterback of the future on the roster with Max Johnson, Haynes King, or Conner Weigman. And last summer, it looked as though they may have added another elite player to that stable in 2023 QB Eli Holstein. But back in March, Holstein de-committed from...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin offers solution to growing NIL problem

Lane Kiffin agrees with Nick Saban that the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules have resulted in programs buying their recruiting classes, but he does not necessarily think that is a bad thing. There is one significant change Kiffin feels the system needs, however. Kiffin discussed the current...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

What’s up with the blue cruise lights? Memphis police chief explains

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told city council members about new measures her department is putting into place to make sure the public sees officers out and about.  Maybe you’ve seen the blue lights on some MPD cruisers. They’re called cruise lights. Chief Davis said the purpose of the new lights is to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Diehl
Person
Ryan Silverfield
WREG

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for killing a man in Parkway Village on Sunday morning. Police responded to the shooting on the 4000 block of Mendenhall around 3 a.m. where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reveals When He Thinks Nick Saban Will Retire

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban are SEC West adversaries these days, but for three seasons, they worked together at Alabama. During that time, the Crimson Tide won one national title, played for another and lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Under Saban, Alabama has been the dominant program in college football, and Kiffin does not expect that to change in the new world of NIL.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WREG

MPD: Mom reports son missing after alarming call

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a 23-year-old man who is believed to be in danger. Police say 23-year-old Jaylen Tipton was last seen approximately a week ago. Tipton’s mother Janet Jackson told police she has not heard from Jaylen. She also said when she tried to contact her son, she received a call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struck in face with gun over popcorn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after officers said he hit his ex-girlfriend with a gun over making popcorn in South Memphis. The victim said she and her ex-boyfriend, Maurice Wooten, got into an argument on April 20 when she refused to make popcorn for Wooten. She told officers that Wooten, 40, began […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Coaching#American Football#The U Of M
WREG

Schumer tells colleagues not to expect a gun control vote anytime soon

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday that he will not immediately bring gun control measures to the floor in the wake of two mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, because he doesn’t expect them to muster enough Republican votes to pass.   Instead, the Democratic leader said […]
UVALDE, TX
WREG

Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders won the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday after a campaign where she focused primarily on national issues and criticizing President Joe Biden. Sanders defeated former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn, who mounted a long shot bid for the GOP […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Police find THC edibles, toddler in woman’s car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman pulled over near a school zone is facing several charges after police in Brighton, Tenn. said they found fruit loops “edibles” and a toddler in her car. Police said the woman was stopped Monday for failure to maintain a lane and having a suspicious temporary tag. They said the officer […]
BRIGHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
WREG

Woman injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured during a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday night. Officers were called out to 2100 block of Claremont Circle the around 10:30 p.m. where they located a woman suffering from gunshoot wounds. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis daycare where infant died shuts down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daycare where a one-year-old died after being left in a hot vehicle has officially closed its doors.  The state of Tennessee says Education is the Key Childcare in North Memphis surrendered its license. Wednesday morning, the doors were locked, the parking lot was empty, and the playground was untouched. A “For Sale” sign was seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy