MADISON, Wis. — The two men convicted in the murders of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre will be sentenced this summer, online court records show. Khari Sanford, 21, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with party-to-a-crime modifiers earlier this week. Sanford and his girlfriend — Potter and Carre’s daughter — had been living in an Airbnb rented by Potter and Carre at the time of the murders after months of rising tensions between the parents and the couple over issues like academics and house rules.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO