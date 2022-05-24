ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Shenia Marie Hampton

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Johnathan Oney was diagnosed with mild kidney failure in 2016, he never expected the journey that would follow for his family. In 2017, he and his wife Jessica became foster parents to their daughters and are now nearing the end of the adoption process. However, another hiccup came between late 2019 and June 2020 when he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, which sent him into surgery and though the cancer was removed, the procedure put him on the transplant list.
