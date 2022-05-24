ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Shenia Marie Hampton

MANCHESTER, KY (May 25, 2022) - Stella B. House, Attorney at Law, PSC that's legally representing "The friends of the historic Hoskins Cemetery" is reporting that: After another Plaintiff in the state court action pending in the Clay Circuit Court contacted the the Clay County Board of Education (the “Board”) about visiting the graves of her grandfather and two uncles in the Hoskins Cemetery, the Board has finally agreed to allow family members and friends to visit the graves of their loved ones buried in the Hoskins Cemetery this Memorial Day weekend but attached is what many take as an "Insulting Request".

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO