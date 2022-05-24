ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Shenia Marie Hampton

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s Mountain Student Achiever was Shenia...

www.wymt.com

wymt.com

WATCH: 34th East Kentucky Leadership Awards

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 34th East Kentucky Leadership Awards ceremony was held April 28 in Pikeville, bringing leaders from across the mountains right here to Eastern Kentucky. More than 100 leaders from across the region gathered to network, discuss and share ideas on how to improve the region. Several...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Harlan County students graduate preparedness program

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Youth Preparedness Program is educating teenagers how to be leaders during a disaster in their community. A group of 15 students graduated from the Disaster Preparedness Training Program on Thursday after a 16 week course was interrupted by pandemic and eventually resumed and finished.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

UK College of Public Health mourns loss of Floyd Co. native and dean

LEXINGTION, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky College of Public Health is mourning the death of its inaugural dean. A Facebook post from the college said Dr. F. Douglass “Scutch” Scutchfield died Monday night a little after 10:00. Scutchfield is from the Wheelwright community of Floyd County....
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

School community steps in when cancer forces Pike County teacher’s family to step back

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Johnathan Oney was diagnosed with mild kidney failure in 2016, he never expected the journey that would follow for his family. In 2017, he and his wife Jessica became foster parents to their daughters and are now nearing the end of the adoption process. However, another hiccup came between late 2019 and June 2020 when he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, which sent him into surgery and though the cancer was removed, the procedure put him on the transplant list.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Education
wvpublic.org

Students Agree, Mingo County Teacher Goes 'Above And Beyond'

Nathaniel Mitchell, a health teacher from Mingo Central High School, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Above and Beyond Award for May, which recognizes excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers. Mitchell was presented the award during Mingo Central’s College Decision Day by West Virginia Public Broadcasting Education Director Maggie...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Eastern Ky. community celebrates Noah Thompson’s American Idol win

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County, Kentucky, native Noah Thompson is the talk of the town Monday after he won the 20th season of American Idol Sunday night. “We all just cried tears of joy because we know this is truly his God-given destiny and just the beginning of what he’s going to be doing in his career,” said Mitch Castle, a friend of Noah’s.
clayconews.com

Insulting Request by Board of Education in Clay County, Kentucky after granting Family Members limited Access over Memorial Day weekend to Historic 125 year old Hoskins Cemetery

MANCHESTER, KY (May 25, 2022) - Stella B. House, Attorney at Law, PSC that's legally representing "The friends of the historic Hoskins Cemetery" is reporting that: After another Plaintiff in the state court action pending in the Clay Circuit Court contacted the the Clay County Board of Education (the “Board”) about visiting the graves of her grandfather and two uncles in the Hoskins Cemetery, the Board has finally agreed to allow family members and friends to visit the graves of their loved ones buried in the Hoskins Cemetery this Memorial Day weekend but attached is what many take as an "Insulting Request".
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Disaster Grads - 11:00 p.m.

WATCH | Madison County approves raises for teachers, staff but board says it’ll create budget strain. Madison County approves raises for teachers, staff but board says it’ll create budget strain. Body found in Prestonsburg river - 11:00 p.m. Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT. Weekday broadcast...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky summer meal program preparations begin

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — As students head off for summer break, the need for meals doesn’t stop. School districts are preparing plans for summer meals to keep students full and healthy all summer long. Staff from school districts like Madison County will be hard at work all...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Visitation held for Jessamine Co. Sheriff Kevin Corman

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A rainy day reflects the somber mood as loved ones and law enforcement officials from across the state gather in Nicholasville to remember Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman. Visitation will be held Thursday until 9 p.m. and will carry on from 11 a.m. to 1...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Three local names added to Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial

RICHMOND, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond Thursday to pay tribute to police officers who have died in the line of duty. During the ceremony, the names of seven officers killed over the past...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

High School Scoreboard - May 24, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Region play is in full swing in the mountains! Here are all the scores that have been reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11 p.m. West Jessamine 14, Somerset 3 - 12th Region Semifinal. Clay County 9, Harlan County 2 - 13th Region Quarterfinal. Corbin...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Grace Community Kitchen celebrates 7 years of serving the community

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, volunteers, officials and community members gathered at the Grace Community Kitchen in Pikeville to celebrate its seven-year anniversary of serving the community. Although the kitchen officially opened seven years ago, Executive Director Debby Bailey said the church has been serving free meals more than...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Jessamine County woman receives key to new Habitat for Humanity home

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family received the keys to a new home Wednesday, through the Jessamine County Habitat for Humanity. The home dedication took place Wednesday, inviting people to take tours of the house. Alonda Adewale says she has always wanted to become a homeowner but never thought she’d actually build one.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wild Health still offering COVID-19 tests, encouraging vaccinations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though we haven’t said much about COVID-19 lately, organizations want the community to know that they are still offering testing and encouraging people to get vaccinated. Wild Health, which started its testing site at Kroger Filed back in 2020, is moving its site to...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ashland establishes entertainment ordinace

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -Ashland City Board of Commissioners voted to establish an entertainment destination downtown and apply for an entertainment destination center license from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. During a special event, participating restaurants or businesses are permitted with a license, to serve alcohol within the entertainment district.
ASHLAND, KY

